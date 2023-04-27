SIFER beats all attendance records for the 13th edition

Organised in the centre of Europe’s railway region, SIFER confirmed its pivotal position in the French railway industry once again.

Credit: SIFER

A total of 7000 visitors walked along the aisles of Lille Grand Palais during this 13th edition of SIFER on 28 to 30 March. The event hosted 378 exhibitors, of whom 24% were new participants, coming from 20 countries, accounting for 22% of international companies. With the support of partners and exhibitors, 43 sessions and 20 associated events (conferences, round tables, workshops, presentations) were organised.

This record attendance underlines the dynamism of the sector, which is revolving around a major topic: innovation, in response to competitivity and climate issues. The French railway industry is indeed launched at full speed!

SIFER – The event reuniting the rail industry

For 20 years, SIFER has acted as an emulator on behalf of the actors of the sector by offering an ideal platform to debate and discuss the future of the sector.

“SIFER is the most attractive exhibition in which we participate because its size allows quality interactions and we appreciate the diversity of the visitors we meet: customers, partners, prospects,” Stéphane Celle, Sferis Sales Manager, said.

It is therefore no coincidence that the French Railway Industries Association decided to launch the 2nd part of CORIFER, the Steering Committee for Research and Innovation in the Railway Sector. This CORIFER 2, meant to “accelerate industrialisation”, according to its vice-president Carole Desnot, encompasses 4 major themes: Smart Industry, Smart Train, Green Train and Inclusive Mobility. Topics that were at the heart of the discussions of the show: “without research and innovation, you die” said Louis Nègre, President of the FIF, during the Opening Ceremony. “Inflation, supply disruptions, the attractiveness of the sector…: it is necessary to fight on all these subjects” added Philippe Citroën, President of UNIFE.

The FIF Village – a brand new space at the show

This year, the presence of the French Railway Industries Association grew in power by offering a space where conferences and presentations were held on topics ranging from European rail recovery plans to decarbonisation, innovation and the attractiveness of the sector.

Innovation, a renewed ambition materialising

For the first time, SIFER welcomed innovative start-ups in a common dedicated space: the Innovation Hub. Eight companies were able to show projects with a high potential to enhance the skills competitivity in the sector.

Save the dates from 24 to 26 June 2025 for the 14th edition of SIFER: www.sifer-expo.com