New Asset Management Facility launched at Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre

Porterbrook have launched a £3 million Asset Management Facility at the Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre.

Credit: Portbrook

A modern Asset Management Facility (AMF) has opened to customers this month marking the latest investment into the Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre since Porterbrook acquired the site in 2021.

As part of a programme of works to upgrade the 135-acre site into a centre for rail innovation, Porterbrook has converted former sheds that had fallen into a state of disrepair into the modern AMF. The facility provides a high-quality space for maintenance and upgrades, such as modification and refresh work and all types of on-train and underframe work. With the new well-lit pitted roads, the facility can also support inspections, testing, commissioning and customer acceptance.

The extensive upgrades included replacing the exterior of the facility to be more durable and protected against the elements, and more recently in December 2022 commencing a further upgrade to create three pitted roads in the facility that can accommodate up to a six car-set. 460 metres of new rail was utilised in the construction of the pitted roads, taking 34,000 hours to complete over 22 weeks with an average of 35 people on site. Customers who use the AMF will benefit from connection to the site’s test loop and mainline, delivery by rail or road, 24-hour site security, storage as well as office and mess facilities.

“The Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre is already playing an important role in the future of rail as a site where innovative traction technologies are being trialled and tested,” Ben Ackroyd, COO of Porterbrook, said. “We’re thrilled to be adding the AMF to our services on site as it will be valuable in supporting our customers with their asset management needs, whether it be upgrades or maintenance.”