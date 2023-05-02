Škoda Group to modernise six coaches for ÖBB Nightjet fleet

Škoda Group has been awarded a contract to modernise six couchette coaches for the ÖBB Nightjet fleet.

Credit: Škoda Group

Škoda Group has been awarded the contract for the modernisation of couchette coaches for ÖBB, Austria’s national railway company. The contract includes the modernisation of six coaches for the ÖBB Nightjet fleet. The work will be carried out at the Škoda Group’s production site in Šumperk and delivery is scheduled by 2024. This is a significant milestone for the group, as it marks another important order in the region West, where the Škoda Group wants to further strengthen its position.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this contract by ÖBB and to have the opportunity to modernise their couchette coaches,” Jan Christoph Harder, President Region West at Škoda Group, said. “We have years of experience in the field of service and modernisation and we’ll deliver products to enhance the passenger experience. Austria and the wider region West are very important markets for our group, and this contract further strengthens our commitment to the region. However, we aren’t newcomers to the region. We produce state of the art trams for a number of German cities. And in February 2023, we established Škoda Group Austria subsidiary with the team of technical engineers and designers, providing a home for our business in Austria and giving us the opportunity to grow.”

ÖBB has ordered the modernisation of six comfort couchette coaches from Škoda Group with an additional option for 28 more. The modernisation will be carried out at the production site of Škoda Group in Šumperk, which has years of experience in modernisation and repairs of different types of railway vehicles. Among other improvements, the modernised couchette coaches will feature comfortable beds, modern lighting and updated bathrooms as well as a new barrier-free compartment. With Škoda expertise and innovative solutions, modernised couchette coaches will offer passengers a comfortable and enjoyable night train journey, whether they are traveling for business or adventures.

Škoda has the experiences with night coaches as they are already riding in Finland and modernised are operating in others European countries. Another brand-new night trains will be produced by Škoda Group, again for Finland. Finnish state railway company VR Group has ordered nine sleeping coaches and eight freight wagons for cars from Škoda. Those trains will be produced at the Finnish production site of Škoda Group in Otanmäki. They will be put into service by the end of 2025. The individual cabins are designed to resemble hotel rooms, so that passengers can both work comfortably and rest undisturbed during the journey.