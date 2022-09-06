ÖBB and Siemens Mobility unveil interior design of new Nightjet

0 SHARES

With a total of 33 next-generation Nightjets expected on the rails by 2025, the interior of the new sleeping and couchette car has been revealed by ÖBB and Siemens Mobility.

Interior of the Nightjet - Credit: Siemens Mobility

ÖBB and Siemens Mobility have unveiled the next generation of Nightjet sleeping and couchette cars at the Siemens Mobility plant in Vienna. The new cars are designed to optimally accommodate the needs of customers and score points with modern design, greater comfort, and increased privacy. By the end of 2025, a total of 33 next-generation ÖBB Nightjets will be on the rails, connecting European cities overnight at speeds of up to 230 kilometres per hour in a climate-friendly way. The first trains are scheduled to be in use by the end of summer 2023 on the popular routes from Austria and Germany to Italy.

“Night trains are gaining momentum throughout Europe because they’re the climate-friendly alternative to short-haul flights,” Leonore Gewessler, Austria’s Federal Minister of Climate Action, said. “With ÖBB’s new cutting-edge Nightjet, travelling to cities such as Rome, Venice and Milan will become even easier and more comfortable. When you travel by night train, you choose the most relaxed way to travel, and you also contribute to reducing CO2 emissions. Travelling with the Nightjet is around 50 times more climate-friendly than an airplane.”

“The night train has become the epitome of sustainable travel, and our Nightjet is a synonym for night trains in Europe,” Andreas Matthä CEO of ÖBB, said. “For our travel guests, comfort, modern design and more privacy are becoming increasingly important, which is why ÖBB is investing in a total of 33 completely new Nightjet trains. The interior of the next-generation Nightjets will offer guests a new travel experience. With this train, we are entering a new age of night-time travel.”

“With the new Nightjet, we are making an important contribution to making rail travel more appealing and to achieving climate targets,” Albrecht Neumann, CEO of Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said. “The trains are highly innovative, they will be the global benchmark for years to come, and they stand out due to their comfort for travellers and their sustainability and flexibility. One particular highlight of the interior is the innovative mini cabins that offer travellers a private space to retreat. The newly developed bogies, which are lightweight and enable comfortable and energy-efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle, provide a particularly quiet ride.”

A total of 33 next-generation Nightjets will be built at the Siemens Mobility plant in Vienna. The first trains are scheduled to be deployed by the end of summer 2023 for travel to Italy, on the routes from Vienna and Munich to Rome, Venice, and Milan. By the year 2025, 33 Nightjets from the next generation will be deployed in night train travel in Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, replacing a majority of the existing trains.

The seven-car Nightjets of the next generation are each made up of two seating cars (control car and multifunction car), three couchette cars and two sleeping cars. The maximum capacity per train is 254 passengers. The layout brings together cutting-edge design with greater comfort and space. By reducing the occupancy (two-person compartment in sleeping cars; four-person compartment in couchette cars) and the novel mini cabins for those traveling by themselves, ÖBB can accommodate guests’ wish for greater privacy.

In the new mini cabins, the individual sleeping quarters in couchette cars, the compact space features everything needed for undisturbed night-time travel: a storage area, a movable folding breakfast table with integrated mirror, coat hooks, reading light and lockers for luggage right next door.

Going forward, the multifunction car will offer new and improved transport options: six bicycle parking spaces for all cycling enthusiasts and more space for luggage and ski or snowboarding equipment. For barrier-free travel, each new Nightjet will have a modern accessible couchette compartment as well as a bathroom that can be accessed via low-floor entry.

Travelers can look forward to numerous technical innovations. New features on board include free Wi-Fi, which was previously limited to Railjets and the comfort couchette cars in the Nightjet. It will now be available to all passengers in the next generation of Nightjet night trains. A modern information system for passengers has also been integrated in all cars and keeps travellers up to date at all times with current information on their journey. In addition to conventional power outlets, the new Nightjet also feature charging options for a range of electronic devices via USB and inductive charging stations. New windowpanes that allow a cellular signal to pass through improve network function and ensure more stable cell phone reception. In the compartments, there is also a control panel with various convenience functions such as light controls or a button to call for service from onboard staff. Additionally, the compartments are equipped with an electronic access system that makes use of NFC cards, and all cars have video surveillance to help passengers feel even safer.