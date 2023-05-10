TX Logistik orders 40 Vectron locomotives from Siemens Mobility

Posted: 10 May 2023

The total order volume is around €300 million and the locomotives are planned to haul freight along the Rhine-Alpine Corridor.

Siemens Mobility's Vectron locomotive. Credit: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility and FS Italiane Group, together with its subsidiary TX Logistik AG, have signed a contract for the delivery of 40 Vectron locomotives.

The order includes full-service maintenance for 15 years plus an optional extension of service to the next respective revision.

The parties also agreed on an option for ordering 25 additional locomotives. The locomotives will be built at the Siemens Mobility plant in Munich-Allach and are planned to haul freight along the Rhine-Alpine Corridor. The total order volume is around €300 million.

“We are especially pleased that we can now also count TX Logistik AG among our customers, said: Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility. “With the Vectron, we are delivering a state-of-the-art, digitally networked locomotive that makes it possible to operate through five different countries stretching from the Rhine River to the Alps. Railigent X applications, part of the open, digital Siemens Xcelerator business platform, will enable condition-based, predictive maintenance of the Vectron fleet to secure its optimal reliability and availability.”

The locomotives ordered by TX Logistik will have a top speed of 160km/h and be equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) as well as the national train control systems for operation in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Italy.

Maintenance of the Vectrons will be handled in the Railcover workshop network located along the Rhine-Alpine Corridor.