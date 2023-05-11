Saudi Arabia high-speed rail design and build contract awarded

Posted: 11 May 2023 | Global Railway Review |

A contract worth €1.4 billion has been signed to design and build 57km of a high-speed railway in the NEOM region, along the north Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

Webuild – a global leader in the design and construction of large, complex projects – and its joint-venture partner Shibh Al Jazira Contracting Company (SAJCO) have signed a contract worth circa €1.4 billion to design and build 57km of a high-speed railway in NEOM, along the north Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

The contract covers the design and build for the majority part of the Connector, a railway connecting Oxagon, NEOM’s centre for advanced and clean industries with THE LINE, a future-forward city.

As a result of this agreement, Webuild anticipates more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs are to be generated in the Saudi market.

The NEOM region

NEOM, a region designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living with enhanced livability, is among Saudi’s key Giga-Projects, and is commonly known for its regional development THE LINE announced in 2021.

THE LINE is a continuous, 170km-long city with no traditional roads or cars that will be able to accommodate a population of up to nine million people on a footprint of just 34 square kilometers. Once completed, NEOM will be powered by 100% clean energy, through renewable solar, wind and green hydrogen-based energy.

The JV agreement is split 70/30 between Webuild, through its local branch and its unit Salini Saudi Arabia, and SAJCO. The partnership includes civil works for the two high-speed and two freight railway tracks, with Webuild leading the execution of work. The contract also covers viaducts, road bridges, and road and rail underpasses to facilitate train speeds of up to 230km/h.

Webuild’s expertise and experience in high-speed railways has seen it led the construction of some of the most challenging industry projects, such as the Terzo Valico dei Giovi between Genoa and Milan. The Group, who first worked in Saudi Arabia 1966 when it began hydraulic works in Mecca, Jeddah and Riyadh, have long been active in the region.