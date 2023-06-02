Images: Rail Baltica and TELT conclude knowledge-sharing workshop

Representatives from Rail Baltica and Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin have shared insights and discussed the progress of the two European railway mega projects.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Representatives from Rail Baltica and TELT (Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin) have gathered in Riga for a knowledge sharing workshop. They shared insights and discussed the progress of the two European railway mega projects. The meeting allowed for open discussions and case-based experience exchange as both projects share a common vision and have the potential to greatly influence regional growth and socio-economic prospects.

With multinational and cross-border scopes, both Rail Baltica and TELT embody transformative endeavours that hold a great potential for their respective regions. The workshop provided a platform for representatives to connect, share experiences, learn from each other, and explore potential collaborations between the projects.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership through this best practice meeting,” Anrī Leimanis, Chief ESG Officer and Vice-Chairperson of the Management Board at RB Rail AS, said. “Together with TELT, we share a joint vision and objectives in transforming the railway infrastructure of our respective regions. As Rail Baltica connects the Baltic countries to Europe and TELT revolutionises the Lyon-Turin line, our projects play a crucial role in the Trans-European Networks – Transport fostering seamless cross-border connectivity and promoting the efficient movement of goods and passengers.”

During the meeting, representatives from both organisations provided updates on the projects, shared information about the financing systems, including the support from the EU and the involvement of national governments. The role of shadow operators and future railway strategies were also discussed, emphasising the need for efficient and safe operations.

Additionally, the meeting addressed health and safety measures at construction sites. The significance of having a common management system and the role of both projects in ensuring a secure working environment were recognised. Another important topic was public tenders, with the aim of promoting broad market participation and maximum competition. The discussion focused on informing the market about procurement opportunities and fostering an open and transparent process.

In June 2022, Rail Baltica joint venture RB Rail AS and TELT, the promoters of the Lyon-Turin line, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. By signing this memorandum, RB Rail AS and TELT aimed to foster a closer relationship, promote knowledge exchange, and capitalise on synergies that can contribute to the successful realisation of their visionary railway projects.