Alstom to supply 60 single-level coach cars to Connecticut Department of Transportation

Credit: Alstom

Alstom and the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) confirmed an order for 60 single-level rail coach cars valued at approximately €285 million (approximately $315 million) with options to build an additional 313 cars, as part of CTDOT’s coach renewal programme for its statewide rail system. Delivery is scheduled to begin in 2026.

The agreement calls for the delivery of fully customised, sustainable, next-generation commuter rail cars specifically designed for North America, providing riders with safe, comfortable, 125 mph (200 km/h) commuter rail service. The new vehicles will all be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and American Public Transportation Association (APTA) requirements.

The vehicles will have a convenient two-by-two seating configuration with foldable tables and easy access for wheelchair passengers. The new cars will also provide an enhanced passenger experience with convenient overhead luggage racks, workstation tables and a bicycle storage area, safe and reliable Wi-Fi access, real time information on upcoming stops, conveniently located power and USB access, and the most current cybersecurity safety features. In addition, passengers will enjoy panoramic balcony-style windows at wheeled mobility spaces, allowing for the flow of natural sunlight through the car’s interior, giving riders great views.

“The CTDOT Office of Rail is working hard to upgrade the trip for rail customers across Connecticut,” Garrett Eucalitto, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner, said. “We know they want more comfortable seats, Wi-Fi access, bike storage and ADA accessibility, and we’re taking action on those needs with steps like this. We’re pleased to partner with Alstom on the order of the next generation of rail cars. This order is part of our ongoing capital programme to purchase new rail cars and improve the customer experience.”

“We are proud to be a part of this exciting new chapter for CTDOT and the people of Connecticut,” Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas, said. “We look forward to further building upon our relationship with CTDOT by providing extensive expertise ranging from passenger ergonomics, experience and comfort to operational considerations and optimised maintenance practices for years to come.”

Alstom is leading the way toward more sustainable mobility options. With demand on the rise, cities and countries need transport solutions that help decrease greenhouse gas emissions, congestion, and pollution to improve public health for the years to come. The new cars will offer CTDOT passengers a reliable and fast regional rail option, reducing traffic congestion along the region’s interstates and the state’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to meet its 2030 targets.

With more than 2,500 bi-level and multi-level cars and more than 1,400 single-deck cars developed and manufactured in North America, Alstom is a significant contributor to the capacity and quality of passenger rail transportation of major cities across the United States, specifically the northeastern region.