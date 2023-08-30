Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 3
READ NOW: Huawei ’s TFDS Solution: AI-driven Fault Identification Technology
READ NOW: Roundtable: Safer Level Crossings
Download our 2023 media planner
Guide: What if you could increase reliability, safety & efficiency in your transit agency?
Q&A with Ronald van Loon, CEO & Principal Analyst at Intelligent World – Read today!
news

Images: East Coast Digital Programme progressing with further upgrade work

The East Coast Digital Programme is one step closer due to recent digital upgrade work between Hertfordshire and Peterborough.

East Coast Digital Programme progresses further upgrade work (1)

Credit: Network Rail

Billion-pound plans to enhance rail travel to and from London have progressed further with digital upgrade work that took place over a three-day period. The East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) will result in a more reliable railway thanks to digital signalling being introduced. Signalling information will be fed directly to a screen in the train driver’s cab, replacing traditional lineside signals.

East Coast Digital Programme progresses further upgrade work (5)

Credit: Network Rail

On 27 August, new technology was installed between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire in preparation for digital signalling. This includes new equipment to detect the location of trains and enable constant communication between trains and signalling control.

Peterborough’s power signal box has also been closed, with local signalling control having now moved to the new Service Delivery Centre (SDC) in York’s modern Rail Operating Centre, allowing for trains to move more efficiently across junctions and to reduce delays. The SDC will bring operations and signalling staff together in the same room, boosting collaboration and helping manage incidents more readily.

East Coast Digital Programme progresses further upgrade work

Credit: Network Rail

“The work done in Hertfordshire and Peterborough provides another step forward to a digital East Coast railway that is more reliable and greener,” Ricky Barsby, Network Rail’s Head of Access and Integration for East Coast Digital Programme, said. “I thank passengers for their patience while we carried out this important work over a Bank Holiday weekend.” 

Related topics

,

Related organisations

Related regions

Related people