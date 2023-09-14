GWR to upgrade track in Bristol and North Somerset

Great Western Railway have announced essential track replacement and level crossing work between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.

Credit: Network Rail

Great Western Railway services between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare will be affected by track replacement and level crossing work. The essential works mean there will be no trains between Bristol Temple Meads and Weston-super-Mare from 17 to 22 September.

This works will see track replaced between Bedminster and Worle, plus level crossing upgrades between Yatton and Worle as well as structural repairs at Parson Street.

“This forms part of an ongoing programme that will enable us to continue to deliver safe and reliable services for travelling between Bristol and North Somerset,” Alex Hills, GWR’s Station Manager for the Bristol area, said. “We will provide alternative road transport as well as ticket acceptance with First Bus on relevant local bus services in Bristol and North Somerset. In addition, we have also agreed ticket acceptance on CrossCountry trains to ensure our customers can still complete their journeys during this time.”

“I’d like to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience and understanding while we carry out essential track maintenance and replacement on the railway line between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare,” Clarisse Grother, Network Rail’s Senior Programme Manager for the Project, said. “This track replacement work will enable continued safe and reliable journeys on the popular route for years to come.”