SANDAG Selects HDR for LOSSAN Rail Realignment Project

Posted: 19 October 2023 | Emily Budgen |

SANDAG selects HDR to complete the next phase of their San Diego LOSSAN Rail Realignment project, leading environmental clearance.

The San Diego Association of Governments selected HDR to lead the next phase of work on its critical San Diego LOSSAN Rail Realignment Project. HDR will lead the environmental clearance and advanced conceptual engineering. HDR has worked with SANDAG since 2020 on the San Diego Regional Rail Alternatives Analysis and Conceptual Engineering Study. This set the groundwork for the realignment.

HDR, partnering with Mott MacDonald amongst others, will work with SANDAG to complete the CEQA and NEPA processes in 2026. This will support the goal of opening the relocated rail line by 2035.

“Not only is it a vital project that will keep our community connected to a national resource, but it’s also a crucial step towards addressing climate change,” HDR Principal-in-Charge Rob Klovsky said. “With the trust and leadership of SANDAG, I am confident that we can bring this project to fruition and keep our community connected.”

Within the city of Del Mar, the existing single track sits atop coastal bluffs that are rapidly eroding. This project will relocate about 5 miles of the rail line inland, to a double-tracked alignment located primarily in tunnel. This will be through Los Peñasquitos Lagoon in the City of San Diego. Enhancing safety and reliability, this project will increase capacity along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor.

“This project is all about protecting a critical rail corridor and an economic lifeline for our region,” said HDR Project Manager Lorenzo Garrido. “I am excited to be part of delivering the long-term solution of relocating the tracks from the coastal bluffs that will be a lasting benefit for future generations.”

The project will be the first on the LOSSAN Corridor designed to accommodate train speeds up to 110 mph. Therefore, it could pave the way for future speed improvement projects on the corridor.