The Park Avenue Viaduct Replacement Project: Phase 1

Posted: 30 October 2023

Phase 1 of the Park Avenue Viaduct Replacement Project is well underway, creating structural updates for the 1890s structure.

The Park Avenue Viaduct Replacement Project focuses on the elevated steel structure that carries four Metro-North Railroad tracks along Park Avenue between East 110th Street and the Harlem River Lift Bridge. The structure is over 130 years old, and all Metro-North trains travelling along the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven Lines must travel on it to serve Harlem-125th Street Station and Grand Central Terminal. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) Construction & Development and Metro-North Railroad team are replacing or rehabilitating major segments of the Park Avenue Viaduct. Phase 1 will replace the Viaduct from East 115th to East 123rd Street and construction will occur from mid-2023 through to 2026.

All Metro-North trains along the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines must travel on the Park Avenue Viaduct to get in and out of Grand Central Terminal. On a typical weekday, approximately 750 trains and hundreds of thousands of customers travel across the viaduct. Nearly half of the viaduct dates to the 1890s.

This project is critical to ensuring the Viaduct remains in a state of good repair and can continue to provide service for the community. The project is designed to replace the Viaduct as quickly and safely as possible, while minimising impacts to the surrounding neighbourhood. As construction progresses, there may be some temporary impacts to parking and local traffic configurations. MTA anticipates only minor Metro-North train schedule adjustments.