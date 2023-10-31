High Speed Rail Authority Completes Davis Avenue Overcrossing

Posted: 31 October 2023 | Emily Budgen |

California High Speed Rail Authority has completed the Davis Avenue Overcrossing in Central Valley, which is now open for traffic.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) today announced the completion of its eighth high-speed rail structure in the Central Valley this year. The Davis Avenue overcrossing in Fresno County is now open to traffic.

This grade separation, which will take traffic over the future high-speed rail lines and is designed and constructed by Dragados-Flatiron/Joint-Venture, is located between Fowler Avenue and State Route 43 in Fresno County. The overcrossing spans approximately 416 feet long and 32 feet wide and consists of nearly 1600 cubic yards of concrete and 400,000 pounds of rebar.

“We’ve made huge strides across the valley and in all construction packages,” said Garth Fernandez, Central Valley Regional Director. “Our goal is to keep this momentum, complete more structures, open more roadways, and complete our first construction package in the coming weeks, closing out 2023 closer to our goal of getting passenger service running in California.”

This summer, the Authority announced the completion of the Merced Avenue grade separation, McCombs Avenue grade separation and Poso Avenue underpass in Kern County.

Earlier this year, the Authority announced the completion of the Elkhorn Avenue overcrossing in Fresno County and grade separations at Idaho and Dover avenues in Kings County. The Authority also announced the completion of the Cedar Viaduct, a high-speed rail signature structure in Fresno County, in May.

Since the start of construction, the Authority has created more than 11,000 construction jobs, a majority going to residents from the Central Valley. The Authority has begun work to extend the 119 miles under construction to 171 miles of future electrified high-speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield. California’ Central Valley has more than 25 active construction sites. The Authority also environmentally cleared 422 miles of the high-speed rail programme from the Bay Area to the Los Angeles Basin.