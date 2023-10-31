Hitachi Rail Cleared for €1660 million Thales GTS Acquisition

0 SHARES

Posted: 31 October 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Hitachi Rail has secured clearance from the European Commission for the €1660 million acquisition of Thales GTS.

Hitachi Rail has received clearance to proceed with its €1660 million acquisition of Thales’ Ground Transportation Systems business today.

The publication of the European Commission’s (EC) approval means that the deal has now received clearance from all 13 competition authorities which reviewed the acquisition.

Prior to the European Commission’s clearance, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority gave its approval for the deal on 4th October 2023.

As a condition of securing approval for the acquisition, Hitachi Rail will divest its mainline signalling businesses in France, Germany and the UK.

The divestiture will be in accordance with all relevant processes and consultations with employees and their representative bodies.