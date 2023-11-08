Network Rail and AmcoGiffen Complete Dovey Junction Viaduct

Posted: 8 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail and contractors AmcoGiffen have completed work on the historic Dovey Junction viaduct, in North Wales.

The major refurbishment of Dovey Junction viaduct in North Wales has been completed ahead of schedule after Network Rail teams worked through months of extreme weather and around the tides.

The 360ft-long viaduct carries the Cambrian line over the Afon Dyfi (Dovey River) through the habitats of the area’s protected species, including ospreys and grey geese.

Work started on site in September 2022 and took eight months, with a pause between March and mid-August 2023 to reduce the impact on wildlife.

Built in 1863, the historical timber structure in Powys has fifteen pairs of wooden piles buried deep into the bed of the estuary, posing numerous challenges for the Network Rail team and contractor AmcoGiffen, who completed the viaduct works.

The tidal nature of the Afon Dyfi meant an ever-changing environment, and the use of pontoons to access each of the wooden structures meant work was safe and efficient.

The team successfully replaced parts of the wooden structure with Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) resin, a polymer made from recycled waste plastic. It means that the viaduct will be more durable and requires less maintenance, reducing disruption to local habitats.

Network Rail’s commitment to protecting the environment didn’t stop there. They removed approximately 77 tonnes of timber from the structure, later reusing and reducing waste. The team are also donating around 90 metres of track panels to Gwili Railway, which is a heritage line, in the coming weeks.

“It has been a huge challenge to complete the refurbishment of Dovey Junction Viaduct, working in storms and extreme weather while coping with flooding and a lot of mud,” Network Rail’s route director for Network Rail Wales & Borders Nick Millington said.

“As well as completing the job safely, great care was taken to protect the environment along this beautiful stretch of railway and to recycle materials. We’d like to thank the local community and our passengers for their patience during this work and as we continue our restoration further along the line at Barmouth viaduct,” Millington added.

“The whole project truly showcases what genuine, deep-rooted collaboration will look like in the years to come,” AmcoGiffen operations director Andy Crowley said.

The railway remains closed between Machynlleth and Pwllheli until Sunday 3rd December to allow the restoration to safely continue at Barmouth.

Transport for Wales will continue to operate a combination of bus replacements and train services along the Cambrian line. Network Rail advise that passengers check before they travel at tfw.wales for more information.