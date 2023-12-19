Northern appoints Nush Price as new head of legal

Northern has appointed Nush Price as its new head of legal.

She joins the train operator from the banking sector where she has worked in both legal and operational roles.

Price, from Sheffield in South Yorkshire, was most recently involved in the delivery and administration of the government’s Bounce Back Loans during the COVID-19 pandemic – a scheme which provided £46 billion to more than 1.1 million small and micro businesses.

She takes-up her new role at Northern this week (w/c 18 December).

Lisa Leighton, people director at Northern, said: “Nush is a great addition to our leadership team.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience working across the public and private sectors including travel and leisure and we’re thrilled she has joined the railway family.”

Commenting on her appointment, Price said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Northern and look forward to providing a valuable contribution at this exciting time for the rail industry.”

Price’s appointment follows the departure of Jenny Henderson, who has been appointed group general counsel to the Department for Transport OLR Holdings Limited (DOHL), the government agency responsible for LNER, Northern Trains Limited, TransPennine Trains and SE Trains (‘Southeastern’).

In that role, Henderson will lead on overall legal strategy and advise the DOHL board on legal and compliance matters to help foster greater alignment and efficiency across the DOHL group and wider industry.

On Sunday 10th December, rail timetables across the North of England changed in line with the rest of the National Rail network. Customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website for more information about their local station.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.