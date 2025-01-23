Eurostar Reports Record Growth in 2024 with Ambitious Future Plans for Sustainable Travel

Posted: 23 January 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Eurostar has achieved significant growth in 2024, reporting a +5% increase in passenger numbers compared to 2023. A total of 19.5 million customers travelled with Eurostar, marking the highest annual number of passengers in the company’s history—850,000 more than in 2023, Eurostar’s most successful year yet.

An e320 on the platform at London St Pancras International with new logo.

This record-breaking performance was driven by strong demand, particularly during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, highlighting Eurostar’s growing popularity as a sustainable and efficient travel option.

“Eurostar continued its strong growth in 2024, breaking its own previous passenger records. I would like to thank our customers and recognise the efforts of our teams for this excellent result in the company’s 30th year. Looking ahead, this is further proof of the huge demand for international rail and the great potential of sustainable travel. Eurostar is targeting growth to 30 million passengers and investing in up to 50 new trains as a direct result, with the aim of delivering a unique and exceptional service long into the future” said Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar.

“Once again, this year, Eurostar has demonstrated its ability to attract new customers, driven by an ever-present desire to travel by train, particularly internationally. With its many customer services, Eurostar proves that it is constantly thinking about how to meet their needs and offer ever more innovative and comfortable services and commercial offers” said Alain Krakovitch, Chairman of the Eurostar Group, Managing Director of TGV-INTERCITÉS of SNCF Voyageurs.

Routes that have seen the most growth on the Eurostar network are:

London – Paris (+280k passengers )

London – Brussels (+250k passengers )

Paris – Brussels (+160k passengers )

Paris – The Netherlands (+140k passengers )

In 2024, Eurostar continued to improve the customer experience, enhancing travel convenience with a series of new benefits and services.

New Initiatives and Services:

Aftersales Policy : Eurostar introduced a new, flexible aftersales policy allowing customers to easily exchange tickets without a fee and refund tickets up to 7 days before departure. For Eurostar Premier customers, exchanges and refunds are available up to two days post-departure.

: Eurostar introduced a new, flexible aftersales policy allowing customers to easily exchange tickets without a fee and refund tickets up to 7 days before departure. For Eurostar Premier customers, exchanges and refunds are available up to two days post-departure. Olympics and Paralympics Success : Eurostar welcomed 1.9 million customers during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a 5% uplift compared to summer 2023, and successfully transported 7 teams and 2,000 athletes on more than 900 trains.

: Eurostar welcomed 1.9 million customers during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a 5% uplift compared to summer 2023, and successfully transported 7 teams and 2,000 athletes on more than 900 trains. Club Eurostar Growth : Eurostar’s loyalty program, Club Eurostar, now has 3.96 million members, up 39% from the previous year, with 300 million points redeemed in 2024.

: Eurostar’s loyalty program, Club Eurostar, now has 3.96 million members, up 39% from the previous year, with 300 million points redeemed in 2024. Culinary Innovation : Eurostar introduced new onboard catering experiences with renowned chefs Jérémy Chan, Jessica Préalpato, and Honey Spencer, offering Eurostar Premier passengers a high-end culinary experience with sustainable, locally sourced ingredients.

: Eurostar introduced new onboard catering experiences with renowned chefs Jérémy Chan, Jessica Préalpato, and Honey Spencer, offering Eurostar Premier passengers a high-end culinary experience with sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. “Snap” for Spontaneous Travellers: Eurostar relaunched its Snap service, offering up to 50% off high-speed rail journeys for spontaneous travellers, confirming train details just 48 hours before departure.

Sustainability Commitments:

Eurostar remains committed to sustainable travel with a pledge to use 100% renewable energy by 2030. All menus will feature fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from countries Eurostar travels through, further reducing its environmental footprint.

Strategic Partnerships & Future Growth:

SkyTeam Partnership : Eurostar entered into a memorandum of understanding with SkyTeam to offer integrated intermodal journeys combining air and rail travel. This partnership marks Eurostar as the first non-airline member of SkyTeam, enhancing the convenience and sustainability of travel options for customers.

: Eurostar entered into a memorandum of understanding with SkyTeam to offer integrated intermodal journeys combining air and rail travel. This partnership marks Eurostar as the first non-airline member of SkyTeam, enhancing the convenience and sustainability of travel options for customers. Investment in New Trains: Following €2 billion in revenue in 2023, Eurostar is set to invest in up to 50 new trains, expanding its fleet by 30% and ensuring continued growth and improvement in passenger comfort and service. The first of these new trains are expected to be in service by 2030.

As part of its 30-year legacy, Eurostar is positioning itself for a bold, sustainable future in travel.

Following recent discussion in Parliament earlier this month regarding the Kent stations that have remained closed since lockdown, Eurostar have released this statement:

“Our Kent stations will remain closed throughout 2025 and will be reviewed in 2026. We understand that this may be frustrating, and we want to stress that we are closely monitoring the situation and, should there be any changes, we will provide an update.”