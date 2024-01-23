Lumo plans additional journeys between London and Newcastle

Posted: 23 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Train operator Lumo are planning to run additional journeys between London and Newcastle, after the scheduling changes to ECML.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY A Lumo train arrives at Kings Cross, London for its inaugural journey to launch the new train service. Picture date: Thursday October 21, 2021. PA Photo. Lumo is a fully electric rail service, running between London and Edinburgh, offering low carbon, affordable travel between the capitals, will welcome first customers from October 25. To celebrate the launch, Tom will perform a live gig to volunteers from The People’s Kitchen, Lumo’s charity partner, during the journey. Photo credit should read: David Parry/PA Wire

Lumo, the all-electric open access rail operator, is exploring plans to operate an additional return journey every day between Newcastle and London.

The proposals are for a new early morning service from Newcastle to London, with an additional evening return. This will enable Lumo to carry up to an additional 277,000 passengers between the cities each year and could represent a 15% increase in its capacity.

Lumo has submitted the proposals as part of the East Coast Main Line timetable review exercise, which is taking place with all train operators on the route. It currently operates five return services a day between London, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

The proposals will now be subject to final timing refinements with Network Rail ahead of an application for approval from the industry regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR). If successful, the new timetable could be effective as early as December this year. Other benefits of the changes include some improved journey times for Lumo customers between Edinburgh, Newcastle and London.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Lumo, said: “Looking at this option to expand our services will deliver more great value and sustainable journeys to our customers, as well as even faster journey times across some of the rest of our timetable. We have played a significant part in encouraging more people to travel by train between some of the UK’s largest cities, bringing substantial environmental benefits while boosting the economy.

“We look forward to working with Network Rail to refine this opportunity and take it forward to the final timetable, which we hope will benefit customers choosing Lumo on the East Coast Main Line.”

Under the new timetable, Lumo’s London to Edinburgh service is expected to take just over 4 hours, down from a current average journey time of 4 hours and 20 minutes. The journeys will be operated within the existing Lumo fleet of all-electric trains and it is anticipated that the additional services could begin in December 2024.