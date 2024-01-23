TX Logistik runs more freight trains between Lübeck and Italy

Intermodal freight service TX Logistik, part of Mercitalia Logistics, are planning to run more trains between Lübeck and Italy,

TX Logistik AG is expanding its intermodal rail freight transport services between Lübeck and Italy. To this end, the rail logistics company, which is part of Mercitalia Logistics, leader of the FS Italiane group’s Logistics Business Division, has added a new connection to its timetable. Since the beginning of January, TX Logistik has been running twice a week from the CTL terminal in Lübeck to the Quadrante Europa terminal in Verona and back again.

The new service will be operated as an open train system. The main customer is the forwarding company Bode, based in Lübeck. Most of the goods transported are semi-trailers, NiKRASA, containers and tank containers. Up to 32 loading units fit on one train. Loading days in Lübeck are Tuesdays and Saturdays, in Verona Saturdays and Thursdays. The trains take around 24 hours to cover the approximately 1,240 kilometre route via Munich, Kufstein and Brenner.

Also at the beginning of the year, TX Logistik increased the number of round trips between Lübeck and Segrate in the Milan metropolitan region from four to six. The reason for the higher frequency is the increased demand and, as a result, additional volume being transported on the route. In addition to the existing departures on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday ex Lübeck and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday ex Segrate, TX Logistik has added departures on Monday and Thursday ex Lübeck and Wednesday and Saturday ex Segrate to the timetable. The trains run between the BRG terminal in Lübeck and Italia Milano Segrate terminal to the east of Milan. Trailers, NiKRASA, containers and tank containers are transported on this route. The capacity is 32 loading units per train.

TX Logistik is responsible for traction on the route between Lübeck and Verona as well as on the route between Lübeck and Segrate, using its own train drivers and modern multi-system locomotives.