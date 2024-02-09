Good News Friday: A weekly roundup of positive rail news!
The first weekly round up of positive rail news, focusing on the industry stories which emphasise the community.
South Western Railway receives highest possible score for safeguarding customers and colleagues
South Western Railway (SWR) has received the highest possible score for safeguarding vulnerable people on its network.
The British Transport Police (BTP) awarded the train operator 100% for its Safeguarding on Rail scheme reaccreditation, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to protecting its customers and colleagues.
SWR was only the second train operator to achieve Safeguarding on Rail accreditation, with over 90% initially, and has now received 100% for its reaccreditation, cementing its leadership on safeguarding in the rail industry.
Safeguarding on Rail was developed by the BTP and the Department for Transport to reflect the high numbers of vulnerable people on the rail network, and the responsibility that the industry has to keep them safe.
For the reaccreditation, SWR submitted over 200 pages of evidence showing the various systems and schemes in place to embed safeguarding as ‘business as usual’ within its culture, involving everyone from senior leaders to frontline colleagues.
By December last year, almost 90% of SWR colleagues had completed a safeguarding training course, with colleagues able to complete additional training to become a ‘safeguarding champion’.
SWR shared examples of positive safeguarding interventions by colleagues putting this training into action, including helping customers in a moment of crisis and reuniting lost minors with their loved ones.
The BTP also interviewed SWR directors, department heads, the safeguarding coordinator, rail community officers, and colleagues at stations and across the network to compile the final report.
SWR works closely with the BTP to deliver on its safeguarding strategy, routinely sharing information and proactively engaging with BTP partners daily, on areas ranging from counterterrorism to violence against women and girls.
Together with the BTP, SWR has set up ‘safe spaces’ at key locations, including at large events like Royal Ascot, and outside busy stations such as Richmond, to identify and respond to vulnerable people.
SWR promotes safeguarding campaigns with other organisations too, such as ‘Small Talk Save Lives’ with Samaritans, the White Ribbon campaign with White Ribbon UK and ‘Safe Way Home’ with Missing People.
The ‘All Aboard’ campaign was also launched in the autumn, aimed at ending discrimination and abuse on the railway by encouraging customers and colleagues to report incidents to the BTP.
Dan O’Riordan, Head of Security and Safety Assurance at South Western Railway, commented:
“I’m incredibly proud of the team for achieving 100% for our Safeguarding on Rail accreditation. They do such a fantastic job protecting our customers and colleagues on the network.
“Safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility, which is why we have worked so hard to embed safeguarding as ‘business as usual’.
“If anyone is feeling vulnerable, anywhere on the network, we want them to know that they can talk to a colleague and will be in safe hands.”
Paul Furnell, Detective Chief Superintendent for the British Transport Police, said:
“South Western Railway achieved the pass mark of 100% which is a testament to the significant amount of work they have put in to protect and safeguard vulnerable people.
“It was evident both through interviews and with evidence provided that South Western Railway is dedicated to safeguarding and has a real desire to build on what is a great foundation to make this a success.
“I would like to congratulate South Western Railway for the work done to deliver the Safeguarding on Rail criteria.”
SWR plans to build on the reaccreditation further by organising a national safeguarding conference, engaging further with other train operators and partners to build on its success and share best practices.
The revival of the railway station tearoom shows no sign of slowing as seven new coffee shops open at Northern stations
The traditional station tearoom is seeing a boom across Northern stations as seven exciting new venues have opened over the last few months – from artisan coffee shops to a bustling bakery.
The train operator’s stations are home to some amazing hidden gems and independent businesses that might make you want to stay awhile instead of rushing for your train.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern said: “We have so many wonderful independent businesses that for customers to enjoy across our network.
“As well as being places where people catch the train, we also want to create and be part of the local community.”
Fursty Fox – Birchwood
An independent coffee shop, this small business had previously operated from a renovated horse trailer but has now brought its tasty treats to the station.
Offering hot drinks and homemade snacks, it is the perfect place to refuel.
Smiths of Cheshire – Wilmslow
Providing comforting classics and food inspired from travels across the globe, this is a café not to be missed – especially the spectacular specials, which in the past have included jollof and fiery chicken rice. Who knows what will be on the board next, but it’ll definitely be yummy.
Hit Cafe – Cross Gates
Offering a vast selection of cakes, coffees and coolers, this lovely café has breathed new life into the station.
Owner Katie has more than 16 years’ experience in hospitality and wanted to create a place that is warm and welcoming for everyone. She also wanted to name the café something that meant something to her and chose HIT, which is made up of her children’s initials.
Harrogate Secret Bakery – Harrogate
This much-loved Harrogate bakery has opened its third outlet at the station – and offers a range of sandwiches, cakes and drinks.
The traditional fresh handmade bread is a highlight, as are the fantastic grilled sandwiches.
Gourmet Coffee Bar & Kitchen – Bradford Forster Square and Castleford
A small independent chain dedicated to specialty coffee, Gourmet Coffee has now opened two more branches in Bradford Forster Square and Castleford stations. Even the biggest coffee aficionados will be satisfied by the carefully sourced, roasted and brewed beans.
The Railway Cafe – Worksop
A cosy spot for lunch, the new café on platform 2 offers everything from breakfast and brunch to decadent homemade cakes. Delicious milkshakes and smoothies are also on the menu.
Northern’s Stations as a Place programme aims to promote local railway stations as community hubs rather than simply access points onto the rail network. The rail operator is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.
Businesses interested in setting up at a Northern station can check out the current opportunities on their dedicated webpage or get in touch if they are interested in a location that isn’t listed.
New waiting shelters set to be installed across 21 Northern stations thanks to £1.9m investment
A total of 35 new waiting shelters are set to be installed across 21 stations as part of a £1.9m investment by Northern.
Once finished the new shelters will be partially enclosed, providing customers with shelter from the elements and bench seating.
Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern, said: “Investing in upgrades to stations across the network is extremely important to us. Even small changes like installing a new shelter can have a big impact on our customers using the Northern network.
Work will begin this month and will finish in early summer.
The following stations are included in the scheme: Aspatria (2), Bare Lane (1), Belle Vue (2), Bramley (2), Chassen Road (2), Cherry Tree (2), Clitheroe (2), Conisbrough (2), Denby Dale (1), Humphrey Park (2), Kildale (1), Lockwood (1), Long Preston (2), Northwich (1), Pleasington (2), Ryder Brow (2), Shipley (1), Widnes (2), Woodlesford (2), Redcar Central (2) and Prudhoe (1).
