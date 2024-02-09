Recommended

news

RIA announces judges for Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards 2024

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) have announced their judges for the Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards, held in June.

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has today revealed the expert judging panel for this year’s Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards. It is a diverse and high-level suite of experienced industry figures. The judges are:

The RISE awards will take place on 27 June 2024 at The Landmark, London. They celebrate the excellence and achievements of the UK rail supply community in a range of categories. These are:

Company Awards

  • The Application of Digital Technology Award
  • Employer of the Year Award
  • Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Award
  • Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Award
  • Innovation Award
  • Partnership Award
  • Safety Award
  • SME Exporter in Rail Award
  • SME Growth in Rail Award
  • Economic Contribution Award
  • Wellbeing Award

Individual Awards

  • Client of the Year
  • Employee of the Year
  • Rising Star

To nominate your company or an individual for an award, follow the instructions on the RIA website and complete the form by Friday 19 April 2024 at 17:00.

