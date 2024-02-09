RIA announces judges for Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards 2024

Posted: 9 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) have announced their judges for the Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards, held in June.

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has today revealed the expert judging panel for this year’s Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards. It is a diverse and high-level suite of experienced industry figures. The judges are:

The RISE awards will take place on 27 June 2024 at The Landmark, London. They celebrate the excellence and achievements of the UK rail supply community in a range of categories. These are:

Company Awards

The Application of Digital Technology Award

Employer of the Year Award

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Award

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Award

Innovation Award

Partnership Award

Safety Award

SME Exporter in Rail Award

SME Growth in Rail Award

Economic Contribution Award

Wellbeing Award

Individual Awards

Client of the Year

Employee of the Year

Rising Star

To nominate your company or an individual for an award, follow the instructions on the RIA website and complete the form by Friday 19 April 2024 at 17:00.