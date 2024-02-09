RIA announces judges for Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards 2024
The Railway Industry Association (RIA) have announced their judges for the Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards, held in June.
The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has today revealed the expert judging panel for this year’s Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) awards. It is a diverse and high-level suite of experienced industry figures. The judges are:
- Toufic Machnouk, Director, Industry Partnership for Digital Railway, Network Rail
- Ian Prosser CBE, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, Office of Rail & Road
- Dyan Perry OBE, Chair, NED and Executive Coach
- Gareth Evans, Head of Rail Technology, Network Rail
- Jo Lewington, Chief Environment & Sustainability Officer, Network Rail
- Justin Moss, Head of Business Development and Electrification, Siemens Mobility
- Raye Fullard, Chair, Women in Rail / Railway Industry Association EDI Charter Working Group
- Robert Ampomah, Chief Technology Officer, Network Rail
- Simon Burke, Lead Infrastructure Exports, Department for Business and Trade (DBT)
- Daisy Chapman- Chamberlain, Innovation Manager, East West Rail
- Bonnie Price, Chairwoman, Young Rail Professionals
The RISE awards will take place on 27 June 2024 at The Landmark, London. They celebrate the excellence and achievements of the UK rail supply community in a range of categories. These are:
Company Awards
- The Application of Digital Technology Award
- Employer of the Year Award
- Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Award
- Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Award
- Innovation Award
- Partnership Award
- Safety Award
- SME Exporter in Rail Award
- SME Growth in Rail Award
- Economic Contribution Award
- Wellbeing Award
Individual Awards
- Client of the Year
- Employee of the Year
- Rising Star
To nominate your company or an individual for an award, follow the instructions on the RIA website and complete the form by Friday 19 April 2024 at 17:00.
