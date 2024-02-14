Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 4
READ NOW: In Depth Focus: Protecting Railway Assets
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2023 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Is the Rail Industry ready for ‘Mag-stripe Zero’? | 10 April 13:30 BST
news

“We’re NOT playing cupid” – Northern’s new Duo tickets

Posted: 14 February 2024 | | No comments yet

On Valentine’s Day, Northern’s Mark Powles has assured customers that the new duo ticketing system does not rely on romance.

northern duo

Northern has sought to reassure its customers ahead of Valentine’s Day tomorrow that Duo tickets have no ‘romantic connotations’ associated with them. A Duo ticket is available when two people travel together.

The train operator says ‘platonic pairings’ travelling on its services should make use of the savings scheme, which offers a 25% discount on the standard fare. Duo tickets require no Railcard and are available on hundreds of services every day via the Northern app and website as well as ticket vending machines and over the counter.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’re not playing cupid, this is about unlocking a saving that already exists. Everyone is entitled to the 25% discount regardless of the reason they have for travelling together.

“What is important though is that people travelling on a Duo ticket must stick together. It’s never going to make the catchiest Taylor Swift song lyric – but if you ‘break-up’ you invalidate your train ticket – so think on.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

More Like This

Hull Trains launches independent report into its regional benefits

80% of new Piccadilly line trains will be assembled in Yorkshire, Siemens Mobility confirms

COMMENT: Virgin Trains Ticketing’s Mark Plowright PAYG reaction