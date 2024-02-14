“We’re NOT playing cupid” – Northern’s new Duo tickets

On Valentine’s Day, Northern’s Mark Powles has assured customers that the new duo ticketing system does not rely on romance.

Northern has sought to reassure its customers ahead of Valentine’s Day tomorrow that Duo tickets have no ‘romantic connotations’ associated with them. A Duo ticket is available when two people travel together.

The train operator says ‘platonic pairings’ travelling on its services should make use of the savings scheme, which offers a 25% discount on the standard fare. Duo tickets require no Railcard and are available on hundreds of services every day via the Northern app and website as well as ticket vending machines and over the counter.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’re not playing cupid, this is about unlocking a saving that already exists. Everyone is entitled to the 25% discount regardless of the reason they have for travelling together.

“What is important though is that people travelling on a Duo ticket must stick together. It’s never going to make the catchiest Taylor Swift song lyric – but if you ‘break-up’ you invalidate your train ticket – so think on.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

