COMMENT: Transnet’s Andile Sangqu

Transnet's Andile Sangqu

Posted: 4 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Transnet’s Andile Sangqu has issued a comment on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors by the Chairperson, Mr Andile Sangqu:

“Transnet would like to reassure stakeholders that the company is fully committed to dealing decisively with allegations concerning activities at Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).

The Transnet Board and TNPA Board have been fully briefed and made the decision to place the Chief Executive of TNPA and two General Managers on precautionary suspension while the allegations are investigated.

Transnet will do everything to expedite these investigations, which are being conducted by an independent law firm and a forensic firm. Transnet will take any further action as necessitated by the outcome of the investigations. Every effort will be made to ensure that fair labour processes are followed and that the interests of Transnet and its employees are protected.”