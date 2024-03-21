Porterbrook appoints Andy Bagguley as Fleet Services Director

0 SHARES

Posted: 21 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Rollingstock asset manager and financier, Porterbrook, have appointed Andy Bagguley as their new Fleet Services Director.

Andy will join on 3rd June from East West Rail Company. Taking responsibility for regional management teams and digital engineering services, Andy will collaborate with customers and industry partners to deliver Porterbrook’s strategic rolling stock objectives across more than 4000 passenger and freight vehicles, representing one quarter of Britain’s fleet.

Ben Ackroyd, Chief Operating Officer at Porterbrook said: “I am delighted to welcome Andy onboard. We’re leading transformative investments in new and existing fleets, and crucially in our asset management capabilities for the long term, for example through the recent acquisition of Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre in Warwickshire and our 49% stake in Brodie Engineering in Kilmarnock.

“Andy’s wealth of rolling stock engineering experience, energy and leadership will focus these capabilities on supporting our customers and the vital services they operate.”

Andy said: “Joining Porterbrook presents an exciting opportunity for me to contribute to shaping the future of rail. I am looking forward to being part of a dynamic team leveraging Porterbrook’s innovative solutions and industry expertise to enhance sustainability, efficiency and accessibility across the rail sector.

“I believe we can not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the industry and ultimately add substantial value to the growth and development of the railway.”

Neil Foster has taken up the position of Engineering Director within Porterbrook.