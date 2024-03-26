RIA Annual Conference announced for 2024

0 SHARES

Posted: 26 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The UK Railway Industry Association (RIA) have announced their dates for their Annual Conference later this year.

Credit: RIA Scotland

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) is pleased to announce that the award-winning Annual Conference & Dinner will take place on 6-7 November 2024, at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London.

This year’s conference focuses on the theme ‘A fresh start for UK rail’ and will feature a large interactive exhibition area and spotlight pitches where new services and products will be showcased. The evening programme includes networking drinks, dinner and entertainment.

As usual, the conference attracts some of the most senior industry figures and this year includes:

Andrew Haines OBE, Network Rail CEO

Sir John Armitt CBE FREng FICE, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission

Sir Jon Thompson, Executive Chair of HS2.

Further speakers will be confirmed in due course.

RIA Marketing & Events Manager, Grace Smithen, said: “This year’s Annual Conference and dinner will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear from a top-level range of speakers and excellent networking opportunities as well as convivial evening entertainment. In addition, we are excited to see the return of the spotlight sessions following last year’s success.”

A limited number of Early Bird tickets for the conference will be available to purchase until Friday 28 June.