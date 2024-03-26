Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 1
READ NOW: In Depth Focus: Rail Interiors
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2023 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Is the Rail Industry ready for ‘Mag-stripe Zero’? | 10 April 13:30 BST
WATCH NOW: Video Interview with Nomad Digital’s John Voyatzis
news

RIA Annual Conference announced for 2024

Posted: 26 March 2024 | | No comments yet

The UK Railway Industry Association (RIA) have announced their dates for their Annual Conference later this year.

ria annual

Credit: RIA Scotland

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) is pleased to announce that the award-winning Annual Conference & Dinner will take place on 6-7 November 2024, at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London.

This year’s conference focuses on the theme ‘A fresh start for UK rail’ and will feature a large interactive exhibition area and spotlight pitches where new services and products will be showcased. The evening programme includes networking drinks, dinner and entertainment.

As usual, the conference attracts some of the most senior industry figures and this year includes:

Further speakers will be confirmed in due course.

RIA Marketing & Events Manager, Grace Smithen, said: “This year’s Annual Conference and dinner will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear from a top-level range of speakers and excellent networking opportunities as well as convivial evening entertainment. In addition, we are excited to see the return of the spotlight sessions following last year’s success.”

A limited number of Early Bird tickets for the conference will be available to purchase until Friday 28 June.

More Like This

Northern’s training academies ‘key to addressing national skills shortage’ as rail industry builds future workforce, says OFSTED

Network Rail’s upgrades over the Easter weekend

Amtrak celebrates 75th anniversary of California Zephyr’s first trip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.