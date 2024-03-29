Union Pacific Corporation CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann address the J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Union Pacific Corporation’s CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann addressed the J. P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2024.

Jim Vena, chief executive officer, and Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) addressed the J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, at 8 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation is now available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.