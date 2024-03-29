Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 1
READ NOW: In Depth Focus: Rail Interiors
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2023 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Is the Rail Industry ready for ‘Mag-stripe Zero’? | 10 April 13:30 BST
WATCH NOW: Video Interview with Nomad Digital’s John Voyatzis
news

Union Pacific Corporation CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann address the J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference

Posted: 29 March 2024 | | No comments yet

Union Pacific Corporation’s CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann addressed the J. P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2024.

union pacific morgan

Jim Vena, chief executive officer, and Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) addressed the J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, at 8 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation is now available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

More Like This

RIA Annual Conference announced for 2024

Network Rail’s upgrades over the Easter weekend

Norfolk Southern appoints industry veteran John Orr as chief operating officer

Related topics

Related organisations

,

Related people

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.