Bentley Systems opens new UK headquarters in London

Posted: 1 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Bentley Systems have officially opened their new UK headquarters in London.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today opened its new UK headquarters in London, which marks the beginning of the company’s 40th anniversary celebrations. The office is located at 8 Bishopsgate, a new landmark 50-story tower on the corner of Bishopsgate and Leadenhall Street in the City of London.

With stunning views and collaboration space, the office includes an interactive experience center featuring a digital twin of London and is meant to foster networking and inspire discussion around the future of infrastructure delivery and performance. During the office-opening event, Bentley was joined by representatives from real estate group LendLease, which served as construction manager for 8 Bishopsgate, the first tower to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding designation and an EPC A rating, markers of its sustainability and energy efficiency. Bentley’s structural engineering software and SYNCHRO construction management software, part of Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, were used on the project.

Bentley was also joined at the event by representatives from engineering and construction company, Laing O’Rouke, which discussed their work on the new Everton football stadium in Liverpool; Network Rail, which discussed their use of digital tools to enhance operational efficiency and reliability across the asset lifecycle; and Balfour Beatty VINCI, a joint venture between two leaders in infrastructure delivery, which discussed their work on HS2. Bentley software is used in each project.

Founded by the Bentley brothers in 1984, Bentley Systems has been operating in the UK since 1994. Its software has been used to support Crossrail, HS2, Heathrow, National Highways, Network Rail, Thames Power Tunnels, Thames Tideway, and other significant organisations and projects.

Bentley Systems CEO Greg Bentley said, “It is only fitting to begin our 40th anniversary celebrations in the UK, where we are also marking 30 years in business. Our new London home, 8 Bishopsgate, represents the best of British infrastructure and demonstrates the increasing importance of both going digital and prioritising sustainability to improve infrastructure delivery and performance.”

New appointments

The company also announced new UK-based leadership roles in key areas: