Network Rail: No trains between Tonbridge and Redhill

Posted: 2 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail have announced a minimum two week closure between Tonbridge (Kent) and Redhill (Surrey), due to repair works.

Network Rail has dealt with repeated track defects at this site because of movement in the embankment that carries the railway, most recently over the Easter weekend when the railway had to be closed for emergency repairs.

Following a thorough assessment by geotechnical specialists, Network Rail is now preparing to undertake more substantial works on the embankment to address the underlying cause of the problem and in the coming days will share further details on the anticipated timescales for re-opening this line. Throughout this project Network Rail are also working closely with environmental and ecological specialists to minimise any impacts on the wildlife at the site.

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Engineering and Asset Management Director, said; “We are really sorry for the disruption that this lengthy closure will cause for customers, and we are working around the clock to get this line back up and running. The work that we are doing now will leave this line in a much better and more reliable state for the future.

“In recent months we’ve seen extreme levels of rain, including the wettest February in this part of the country for 200 years. This has put stress on parts of our infrastructure, particularly earthworks. We are working on site now to understand the cause and full extent of the problem and we will share more updates as soon as we can on how long we expect this repair work to take”.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s Customer Services Director, said: “We’re very sorry about the disruption to the line between Redhill and Tonbridge, and the impact on our customers.

“While these vital works take place, we’ll do everything possible to keep people moving with rail replacement buses and having tickets accepted on suitable alternative routes. However, journeys will take longer so we’d advise customers to plan ahead and allow extra time. The latest information will be available on the Southern website.”

A rail replacement bus service will be in operation for the duration of the closure. Customers can use their tickets to travel on alternate routes via London at no extra charge, but they should allow extra time to complete their journeys. For the latest information on alternative travel arrangements please visit www.southernrailway.com.