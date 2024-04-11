Recommended

news

CN update their weight restrictions for customers this spring

Posted: 11 April 2024

Canadian Railways (CN) have announced an update to their weight restrictions for customers after the spring thawing period.

cn weight

Canadian Railways (CN) have provided an update on weight restrictions for their customers.

Transports Quebec has provided the dates for the lifting of the Spring Thaw restrictions.

Please note that payload weights in equipment to be delivered by CNTL can now be loaded per the normal requirements for shipments planned to arrive after the start-date noted below.

Official Dates* for the lifting of the weight restrictions at this time are:

  • Zone 1 –  Friday 12 April, 2024
  • Zone 2 –  Friday 10 May, 2024
  • Zone 3 –  Monday 20 May, 2024

