CN update their weight restrictions for customers this spring

0 SHARES

Posted: 11 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Canadian Railways (CN) have announced an update to their weight restrictions for customers after the spring thawing period.

Canadian Railways (CN) have provided an update on weight restrictions for their customers.

Transports Quebec has provided the dates for the lifting of the Spring Thaw restrictions.

Please note that payload weights in equipment to be delivered by CNTL can now be loaded per the normal requirements for shipments planned to arrive after the start-date noted below.

Official Dates* for the lifting of the weight restrictions at this time are: