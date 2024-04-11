CN update their weight restrictions for customers this spring
Posted: 11 April 2024 | Emily Budgen | No comments yet
Canadian Railways (CN) have announced an update to their weight restrictions for customers after the spring thawing period.
Canadian Railways (CN) have provided an update on weight restrictions for their customers.
Transports Quebec has provided the dates for the lifting of the Spring Thaw restrictions.
Please note that payload weights in equipment to be delivered by CNTL can now be loaded per the normal requirements for shipments planned to arrive after the start-date noted below.
Official Dates* for the lifting of the weight restrictions at this time are:
- Zone 1 – Friday 12 April, 2024
- Zone 2 – Friday 10 May, 2024
- Zone 3 – Monday 20 May, 2024
More Like This
Network Rail’s £4bn train control systems framework to revolutionise signalling across Britain
Network Rail announces appointment of three new non-executive directors to its board
CN continues to advance decarbonisation efforts with EMD® Mainline Hybrid Locomotive from Progress Rail
Related topics
Cargo, Freight & Heavy-Haul, Freight, Operational Performance, Safety