Network Rail announces appointment of three new non-executive directors to its board
Network Rail have announced the appointment of three new non-executive directors to its board – Dyan Perry, Steve Scrimshaw and Stuart Harvey.
Dyan Perry OBE (nee Crowther), Steve Scrimshaw and Stuart Harvey will join the Board from July, and will be bringing with them a wealth of knowledge and experience from a variety of public and private sector roles.
Dyan Perry
- Dyan Perry has over 30 years of experience on the railway, having started her career as station manager at Peckham Rye
- Since then, Dyan has held a number of senior positions within the sector, most recently as chief executive officer at High Speed 1, with prior roles including chief operating officer for Govia Thameslink Railway and route managing director for Network Rail. Dyan is also on the Board for the Great British Railways Transition Team
- Dyan was the first ever female managing director in UK rail history and was the winner of the outstanding personal contribution award at the 2023 National Rail Awards
Steve Scrimshaw
- Steve Scrimshaw has held multiple leadership roles within the energy and transport sectors over the past 45 years, and has worked both domestically and internationally
- Steve retired from Siemens Energy at the end of March, after four years as CEO of the UK & Ireland business, leading the company transformation as it navigated the complex energy transition landscape
- Steve was a member of Governments Hydrogen Delivery Council, Green Jobs Delivery Group and is Chair of the Dept for Business and Trade Hydrogen Propulsion Manufacturing Taskforce
Stuart Harvey
- Stuart Harvey is currently chief capital officer for Transport for London, having joined the organisation as a signalling engineer apprentice in 1981
- During his time at Transport for London, Stuart has overseen the delivery of several major schemes, including the extension of the Northern line, Barking Riverside Extension and major digital signalling schemes
- As chief capital officer, Stuart is responsible for all enhancement projects, driving the capital efficiency progress and programme management office controls, as well as setting engineering standards and providing engineering and asset strategy expertise to the business
Network Rail chair, Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, CBE, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Dyan, Steve and Stuart to the Board. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and we look forward to having them join us.”
Network Rail has also announced that Rob Brighouse, senior independent non-executive director, will be stepping down from the Board after eight and half years in position. Rob is a chartered engineer and has over 40 years of experience in the rail industry and was previously the managing director of Chiltern Railways.
Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, CBE, added: “I’d like to thank Rob for his invaluable contribution during his time on the Board. It has been great to have Rob with us, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
