Procurement starts for Metrolinx’s station infrastructure project

Procurement has started for the final major contract for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

The Ontario government recently announced the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) was issued for the stations, rail, and systems contract for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension – a project that will bring the Eglinton Crosstown LRT 9.2 kilometres farther west, creating a rapid transit line that will run from Scarborough all the way into Mississauga.

To secure an opportunity to be included in the bidding process, interested companies can respond to the RFQ by submitting their qualifications and expertise in design and construction. The RFQs are posted on MERX at www.merx.com as part of IO’s standard procurement process.

The package of work includes detailed design and construction of the extension’s seven new stations, fitting out the tunnels and 1.5-kilometre elevated guideway with track and signals, and installing and commissioning communications, ventilation, and other support systems for the new line.

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario will review the RFQ submissions received and create a shortlist of qualified teams that will be invited to bid on the contract through a request for proposals.

Starting procurement for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension’s stations, rail, and systems contract is another important step toward delivering faster, more convenient transit to the Greater Toronto Area.

The seven new stations along the extension will bring transit closer to 37,500 more people and 23,600 jobs while reducing travel times for transit users by up to 24 minutes a trip.