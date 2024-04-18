Women in Rail Award 2024: Shaping the future of rail

Posted: 18 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Applications are now open for the Women in Rail Awards for 2024, due to be presented at Innotrans, Berlin, in September.

Placing people at the heart of the rail sector’s evolution is key to shaping a sustainable future. Despite women comprising over 50% of rail passengers, they represent only about 20% of the rail workforce in the EU. To promote fairness, diversity, and equality, the European Commission’s Women in Transport platform, Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA), the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER), the European Rail Supply Industry Association (UNIFE), and Federation of European Train Drivers´ Unions (ALE) have united to launch the Women in Rail Award 2024, celebrating outstanding women in the industry.

Ensuring fairness, diversity and equality in the workplace is of paramount importance for building a more inclusive and dynamic culture in the rail sector. This is why the Women in Rail Award 2024 will celebrate outstanding and inspiring women and their achievements in the rail sector.

Magda Kopczyńska, Director-General for Mobility and Transport, European Commission stated “As someone deeply committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the transport sector, I am thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 Women in Rail Award in collaboration with our esteemed co-organisers and our own ‘Women in Transport – Platform for Change’. Recognising the profound impact of empowerment, leadership, research, and innovation, we are dedicated to bridging the gender gap. I eagerly await the applications from the inspiring women who are driving positive change and shaping the future of rail with their dedication and talent”.

The award ceremony is planned to take place on Wednesday, 25 September 2024 in Berlin at the European Stand at InnoTrans. Candidates can apply here to one of the three award categories before 31 May 2024.

What is the purpose of the award and why is it important?

With only 20% of women, the rail workforce is not gender balanced. To keep the sector competitive and resilient and to benefit from a broad talent pool in view of increasing staff shortages, we need to address this imbalance. The award recognises the work of a woman, a group of people led by a woman, or a company/organisation having demonstrated achievements bringing the railway sector forward and/or overcoming obstacles for other women to thrive in the railway sector.

Who can apply?

Candidates responding to the following eligibility criteria can apply:

Any organisation, company or individual, acting from the railway sector or from academia

The candidate must be based in the EU

The proposed project/initiative should be ongoing for at least 1 year

The candidate should contribute to achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls

What are the achievements that we are awarding?

Women Empowerment Award : this award recognises a European company in the railway sector that has gone the extra-mile in making gender-balance a top priority and fully integrated in its day-to-day decisions and DNA

: this award recognises a European company in the railway sector that has gone the extra-mile in making gender-balance a top priority and fully integrated in its day-to-day decisions and DNA Leadership and Mentoring Award : this award recognises a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and mentoring through concrete actions helping women to make a positive impact in the European railway sector

: this award recognises a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and mentoring through concrete actions helping women to make a positive impact in the European railway sector Research and Innovation Award : this award recognises a woman that has demonstrated outstanding work through research and innovation contributing to enhance the attractiveness and/or competitiveness of rail

How to apply for the ‘Women in Rail Award 2024’?

Interested candidates can apply to one of the three award categories by filling the EU Survey form before 31 May 2024. The jury, composed of one representative from each of the six organisers will then assess the applications.

For further information, please contact Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking via [email protected] or +32 (0)2 541 83 74.