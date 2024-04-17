Freightliner sells Coatbridge Terminal to John G Russell

Posted: 17 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Freightliner have sold Coatbridge Terminal to transport and logistics specialist, Russell Railroad Ltd, part of John G Russell.

Freightliner confirmed that ownership of the Coatbridge terminal has be taken over by Russell Railroad Limited, a subsidiary of John G Russell, effective immediately.

Freightliner is the UK’s largest maritime intermodal logistics operator, transporting containers from all major deep-sea ports to our national network of inland terminals, as well as a leading operator in the UK Heavy Haul rail freight market.

Freightliner is a subsidiary of the Freightliner Group Ltd, which has operations across Europe offering both Intermodal and Heavy Haul rail freight services seamlessly connecting European countries and the UK.

Following a strategic review of the Freightliner Coatbridge terminal, it was recognised that the Coatbridge facility would be better served under new ownership. Freightliner rail services remain unaffected by this sale and will continue to run into the Coatbridge terminal as usual.

Russell Group is a leading transport and logistics provider committed to delivering high value solutions across the UK and Europe. Consisting of John G Russell (Transport) Ltd, Carntyne Transport Co Ltd, and Russell RailRoad Ltd the Group offers a complete range of supply chain solutions including warehousing and distribution. With strategically located depots offering nationwide coverage, Russell Group has the resources and knowledge to work in partnership with its customers to proactively manage the supply chain, enabling customers to focus on their core activities.

The Russell family have been at the forefront of the transport & logistics industry since the early 19th century, being the first to bring a diesel tractor into use in Scotland in 1930. Established in 1969, John G Russell (Transport) Ltd, now known as Russell Logistics, employs over 740 staff and operates 250+ vehicles, 850+ trailers & 1000+ containers.

Chris Lawrenson, Managing Director – Intermodal Logistics, Freightliner UK/Europe, said “We are looking forward to continuing to work with the team at Russell Railroad Ltd. The Coatbridge terminal is essential for maintaining effective Intermodal connections into and out of Scotland and Russell Railroad’s new ownership of the terminal will ensure these services continue to run smoothly. We look forward to forging this partnership and continuing to serve the Scottish Intermodal market.”

Graham Russell – Director John G Russell, said “I would like to thank the Freightliner team for all of their diligent work at the Coatbridge facility. We are looking forward to working with customers, existing and prospective, to deliver market leading Intermodal services for the Scottish market.”