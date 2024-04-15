Alstom delivers first C-Series train for Western Australia Railcar Programme

Posted: 15 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Alstom has successfully delivered its first C-Series train for the Western Australian Railcar Programme, with manufacturing in Perth.

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has successfully delivered the first Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) C-Series train as part of the Western Australian Government’s METRONET Railcar Program for passenger service.

The delivery of the first train into passenger service is a seminal moment for Western Australia which marked the return of train manufacturing in the State in 2019 with the award to Alstom of a €800M (AUD$1.3 billion) contract for the design, supply, manufacturing and testing of 41 6-car electric (EMU) trains and two 3-car diesel (DMU) trains.

The C-Series train, manufactured by Alstom at METRONET’s Bellevue manufacturing site in Perth, has seen the transfer of the latest railway technologies and manufacturing processes to create one of the most technologically advanced train manufacturing sites in Australia.

Prior to entering passenger service, the first EMU train has undergone vigorous testing and validation by Alstom on the Perth rail network. The C-series train is based on Alstom’s service proven X’trapolis commuter train platform, featuring enhanced energy efficient technologies. It is designed to accommodate future upgrades through the train’s operational life. Each train can carry 1,200 passengers and includes three double passenger doors per side of each car for enhanced passenger flow. The train can reach peak speeds of 130 km/h with a 35-year service life and will be maintained by Alstom.

Alstom employs over 165 workers at the Bellevue site. Achieving 50% local content on the C-series train, with the contribution of Bellevue site and more than 15 local Western Australian businesses. A pre-employment partnership with North Metropolitan TAFE is providing rail manufacturing experience to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people, some of them joining the Alstom team as apprentices.

Commenting on the milestone, Pascal Dupond, Managing Director of Alstom Australia and New Zealand, said: “The first train in passenger service is a special moment created through years of trusted partnership with the Western Australian Government showcasing the global expertise and local knowhow that we have here at Alstom.”

“Seeing this train taking passengers today and meeting the expectations of the Western Australian Government is a source of great pride. We are manufacturing the best and most advanced train we can possibly make in Western Australia, alongside Western Australians and for the benefit of Western Australians,. This is a special day in our company’s history in Australia”, concluded Dupond.

The X’trapolis trains for Perth’s growing rail network are part of Alstom’s innovative Adessia commuter rail portfolio, designed to support cities and suburban areas all over the world to grow sustainably, accommodate increasing numbers of commuters and alleviate traffic congestion. More than 60 commuter systems worldwide enable 20+ million passengers to travel on commuter trains made by Alstom every day.

