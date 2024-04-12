CPKC Railways set to announce Q1 2024 earnings

Posted: 12 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Railways are set to release their announce their earnings for Quarter 1 2024 at the end of April.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) will release its first-quarter 2024 financial and operating results after the market closes on 24 April 2024.

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on 24 April 2024.

Readers can join the conference call on these numbers:

Canada and U.S.: 800-225-9448

International: 203-518-9708

*Conference ID: CPKCQ124

Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Callers are encouraged to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CPKC’s website at investor.cpkcr.com

A replay of the first-quarter conference call will be available by phone through 1 May, 2024, at 800-839-8705 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-6075 (International).