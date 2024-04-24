RIA members showcase strength of Welsh rail suppliers

0 SHARES

Posted: 24 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) members have showcased the strength of Welsh rail suppliers, attending a Cardiff roundtable.

Members of the Railway Industry Association (RIA) and industry stakeholders attended a roundtable in Cardiff earlier this week, with the Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies MP. During the session the Cabinet Minister gained insight into some of the key issues currently faced by rail suppliers in Wales.

Commenting on the discussion, David TC Davies, Secretary of State, UK Government said: “While much of the Welsh rail system is devolved, the UK Government is making major investments to improve the network and I was pleased to hear from RIA Members and representatives from the industry about ongoing challenges and how we can overcome them together.

“With the £1bn electrification of the North Wales Main Line, £50m for Cardiff cross rail and a number of other investments from the South Wales Valleys to Aberystwyth, we are delivering significant improvements in rail infrastructure and improving journeys for passengers across the country.”

Dan Smith, Chair of RIA Wales and Western said: “RIA Wales and Western members were pleased to meet Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies MP. Company representatives emphasised the importance of the railway for driving economic growth as well as supporting green investment and jobs in towns and communities across Wales. Members also pointed out how the industry contributes over £1 billion of economic value and £300 million in tax revenues to Wales each year, as well as employing over 20,000 people.”

On Tuesday 16 July, RIA will be holding its Annual RIA Wales & Western Summit at the Pierhead to bring together rail supply companies from across Wales and beyond. The event will look to cover rail planning and strategy across Wales and the West, and we will also be inviting senior figures from the rail industry to present their future plans. It is anticipated that an audience of 100 rail suppliers, stakeholders, and clients from Wales and the wider UK will attend.