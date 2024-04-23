COMMENT: RDG respond to ASLEF strike
Posted: 23 April 2024 | Emily Budgen | No comments yet
A spokesperson from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has issued this comment, responding to the upcoming strikes called by ASLEF.
A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group said: “This wholly unnecessary strike action called by the ASLEF leadership will sadly disrupt customers and businesses once again, while further damaging the railway at a time when taxpayers are continuing to contribute an extra £54 million a week just to keep services running.
“We continue to seek a fair agreement with the ASLEF leadership which both rewards our people, gives our customers more reliable services and makes sure the railway isn’t taking more than its fair share from taxpayers.”
