Porterbrook to electrify Long Marston test track

Posted: 2 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Porterbrook have announced that they will electrify their Long Marston test track at their Innovation Centre.

Long Marston

Having secured the purchase of the Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre in Warwickshire last month, the UK’s leading rolling stock financier and asset management company Porterbrook has confirmed its latest plans for the site to renew and electrify the 3.5km track.

Once completed at the end of 2025, the major development will take the company’s total investment in the centre to over £75m since 2021.

“With the future of Long Marston now confirmed we’ve wasted no time starting the next phase of the site improvements to reinforce our commitment to being a long-term partner for the rail industry” said Mary Grant, CEO of Porterbrook.

“Substantial replacement of life-expired vehicles is needed over the next decade, and the track upgrades mean that we can deliver the best level of service with our manufacturing partners to provide a full turnkey solution for new rolling stock entering service.”

Trains will be able to test at speeds of up to 50mph, with the capability to support new European Train Control System (ETCS) in cab signalling, and compatibility with other forms of traction including hydrogen, battery and diesel.

Porterbrook has overseen a transformation of Long Marston since it took over the operations in 2021, including significantly improved roads, enhanced training services, refurbished offices, and a £3m Asset Management Facility.