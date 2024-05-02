Rail Baltica announces webinar for potential suppliers in 2024

Posted: 2 May 2024 | Emily Budgen

The Rail Baltica Project have announced a webinar for potential suppliers and procurement opportunities for 2024.

The online webinar hosted by the Rail Baltica project delivery teams on 9 May from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EEST) offers an opportunity to explore supplier engagement opportunities in 2024. During the webinar, participants will be encouraged to ask questions and engage with Rail Baltica experts.

Live streaming of the Rail Baltica webinar will be available on various Rail Baltica global project channels, including the official global project website www.railbaltica.org, and social media accounts, including LinkedIn. The event’s working language will be English, with synchronised translations available in the national Baltic languages – Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian.

The agenda for the webinar is packed with informative sessions led by industry experts:

1:00 p.m. – 1:05 p.m.

Opening of the Event

Signe Nīgale, Head of Communication and International Relations Department, RB Rail AS

1:05 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.

Update on the global progress of the Rail Baltica Project in 2024

Management Board Member, RB Rail AS

1:25 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Rail Baltica procurements in 2024

Mārtiņš Blaus, Head of Procurement, RB Rail AS

1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cooperating with the market: getting ready for large-scale construction

Kristjan Piirsalu, Director of Contracting Strategy

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Rail Baltica Project: progress update, procurement, and priorities in 2024 across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania

Vaiko Eggert, Head of Operations at Rail Baltic Estonia

Representatives from Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, and LTG Infra

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rail Baltica: utilising renewable energy and implementing sustainability principles

Kristīne Malnača, Head of Strategy and Economics Department, RB Rail AS

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rail Baltica and freight outlook: stimulating regional growth through business opportunities

Registration is required only for participants who would like to receive presentation materials after the event, using the registration form provided here.