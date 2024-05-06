IT-Trans 2024: IVU focuses on integrated IT solutions for buses and trains

Posted: 6 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

IVU Rail, as well as other experts from IVU Tech, will be present and exhibiting at IT-Trans, focusing on AI and data technologies.

Exciting presentations, new products, and IVU experts from all areas – at the leading trade fair for intelligent solutions in public transport, the Berlin-based software company will present its integrated products of the IVU.suite from 14th May to 16th May 2024, in Karlsruhe (Hall 1, Stand 10). The focus will be on digital solutions for the deployment of alternatively powered vehicles, the rail control centre, approaches to artificial intelligence (AI) and data management.

Integrated depot and charging management

The requirements of a fleet with alternative drive systems are complex. Therefore, it is of great advantage to be able to control and plan the entire vehicle deployment from one system. The integrated depot and charging management of IVU Traffic Technologies AG makes this efficiently possible – from capacity allocation and charging plans to quick response to disruptions.

Complete integration of operative rail operations

The new rail control centre makes the day-to-day work of dispatchers much easier. The integrated standard solution from IVU.rail allows for a seamless digital workflow based on standardised data, from timetable planning and train path application to the dispatching of trains and personnel, the rapid handling of short-term modifications or disruptions, to consistent passenger information across all channels.

Wise decisions through good data

Optimising operational processes, increasing efficiency and simultaneously improving customer service – these are challenges that public transport operators face daily. A well-founded data analysis enables continuous optimisation in operations. Thanks to AI, many new possibilities arise here. This is exactly what IVU.data was developed for. The new data warehouse solution collects and curates operational data, making it usable for various analyses or the application of AI.