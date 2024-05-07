Rail Europe expands train booking options in Central & Eastern Europe with RegioJet

Posted: 7 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Rail Europe are now partnered with RegioJet, the Czech Republic’s private rail provider, for ticket purchasing.

Rail Europe, the leading platform for train booking, is pleased to announce that RegioJet, Czech Republic’s private rail provider, is now available as part of its B2B partners’ solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Rail Europe’s commitment to offering unparalleled travel experiences to customers across the European continent.

RegioJet, renowned for its extensive network linking major cities in the Czech Republic, as well as Central and Eastern Europe, such as Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, and Hungary, will now be accessible for bookings through Rail Europe’s B2B platform including RailAPI, RailFlash and RailPortal. This integration expands the range of travel options available to Rail Europe’s customers, providing them with a convenient access to the largest inventory of European destinations available by train.

With this new partnership, travellers can now choose from an array of routes serviced by RegioJet, including national routes such as Prague to Brno, Prague to Český Krumlov, Prague to Ostrava, as well as international routes such as Wien to Prague, Břeclav to Wien, Břeclav to Bratislava, and Gyor to Prague.

“By integrating RegioJet’s extensive network into our booking platform, we empower travellers to explore the beauty of Central and Eastern Europe with unparalleled convenience and comfort. In forging this strategic partnership with RegioJet, Rail Europe reaffirms its dedication to enhancing the travel experience for our customers by providing the largest inventory on the market,” said Björn Bender, CEO of Rail Europe.

RegioJet’s commitment to excellence extends to its onboard amenities, ensuring passengers enjoy a seamless and comfortable journey from start to finish. Passengers travelling by day and night can indulge in a variety of service classes, including Low Cost, Relax, Standard, Business, Second Class, Standard Couchette, Relax Couchette, Relax Couchette for Women, First Class, and Business Class.

With Rail Europe and RegioJet, the allure of Central & Eastern Europe is now more accessible than ever, promising unforgettable adventures for train travellers.