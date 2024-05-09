Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail)’s night-time track works

9 May 2024

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) have begun a series of track repairs and maintenance works across their network.

Iarnród Éireann is committed to providing a quality train service to the large number of DART, commuter and intercity passengers using the railway on a daily basis. In order to ensure safe delivery of these public services we have to constantly maintain and improve the track infrastructure. Most of this work is safety critical maintenance work which has to take place at night when passenger trains are not running. This work can be noisy and affect people whose homes are near the operating railway as it involves the use of on-track machines and power tools.

We endeavour to notify house owners adjacent to the railway of any planned night-time works near their homes. In the case of apartment blocks and multiple units, communication is primarily through the relevant management companies or multiple unit owners.

Night-time track works can involve:

Points and crossing maintenance

Plain line track maintenance

Vegetation control

Bridge maintenance and renewals

Ballasting works

Night-time track works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am.

On some occasions, emergency works have to be carried out at short notice and it is not possible to advise home owners in advance. Also, some maintenance work is linear in nature and can be spread over approximately 2km on any one night alone, making it impractical to notify all of the homes that may be affected.

For alterations and amendments to the scheduled timetable due to line improvement works please see our Upcoming Line Improvement Works page.

The following currently scheduled night-time works are in close proximity to residential areas: