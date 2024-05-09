Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail)’s night-time track works
Posted: 9 May 2024 | Emily Budgen | No comments yet
Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) have begun a series of track repairs and maintenance works across their network.
Iarnród Éireann is committed to providing a quality train service to the large number of DART, commuter and intercity passengers using the railway on a daily basis. In order to ensure safe delivery of these public services we have to constantly maintain and improve the track infrastructure. Most of this work is safety critical maintenance work which has to take place at night when passenger trains are not running. This work can be noisy and affect people whose homes are near the operating railway as it involves the use of on-track machines and power tools.
We endeavour to notify house owners adjacent to the railway of any planned night-time works near their homes. In the case of apartment blocks and multiple units, communication is primarily through the relevant management companies or multiple unit owners.
Night-time track works can involve:
- Points and crossing maintenance
- Plain line track maintenance
- Vegetation control
- Bridge maintenance and renewals
- Ballasting works
Night-time track works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am.
On some occasions, emergency works have to be carried out at short notice and it is not possible to advise home owners in advance. Also, some maintenance work is linear in nature and can be spread over approximately 2km on any one night alone, making it impractical to notify all of the homes that may be affected.
For alterations and amendments to the scheduled timetable due to line improvement works please see our Upcoming Line Improvement Works page.
The following currently scheduled night-time works are in close proximity to residential areas:
|Station / Area
|Date
|Location
|Ashtown
|7th – 18th May
|Essential track maintenance (electrical and drainage works). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Balbriggan
|
15th April – 4th May
7th – 18th May
|Essential track maintenance (renewal of P&C). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Bray
|
29th April – 3rd May
7th – 11th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (points repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Caragh
|22nd April – 18th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (track renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|
Carrigtwohill to Midleton
|29th April – 31st May
|Works will be carried out 11.30pm – 5am each night incorporating areas along rail corridor including Ballyadam, Ballyrichard More, Waterock, Ford and Mill Road Level Crossings. Use of plant and machinery needed.
|Cherryville – Portarlington
|29th April – 4th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (rail repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Connolly – Howth Junction
|
7th – 11th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (rail milling machine). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Dalkey – Shankill
|7th – 11th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (cable containment/installation). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Donabate
|7th – 11th May
|Essential track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Drogheda
|
15th April – 28th September
|Kearney’s Yard. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Dundalk
|
30th April – 4th May
|Dunleer. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Enfield – Ashtown
|
29th April – 4th May
|Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Greystones
|
11th – 12th May
|
Ennis Lane. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Howth Junction
|
29th April – 3rd May
|Essential linear track maintenance (points repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Howth Junction – Portmarnock
|
7th – 11th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (muck digging). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Kilbarrack – Howth Junction
|
7th – 11th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (points repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Kilcock/Maynooth
|
29th April – 4th May
|
Jackson’s Bridge/Old Bog Road/Ferran’s Crossing/Kilcock Station. Essential track maintenance (ballast maintenance). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Kildare
|
2nd May – 12th May
|
Sallins. Essential track maintenance (rail replacement). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Kildare
|
2nd May – 12th May
|
Sherlockstown. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Kildare
|
4th – 5th May
11th – 12th May
|
Essential track maintenance (rail repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Kildare
|
22nd April – 25th May
|
Essential linear track maintenance (track renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Kildare
|
10th – 12th May
|
Cherryville. Essential track maintenance (rail stress). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Kilkenny
|
7th- 11th May
30th April – 4th May
|
Newrath to Dunkitt. Essential track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Mullinavat to Coolmeen. Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Killiney
|
29th April – 7th May
|
Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Lansdowne Road
|
15th April – 11th May
|
Lansdowne Road Level Crossing. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Lansdowne Road – Sepentine
|15th April – 11th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (boundary wall repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Leixlip
|11th – 12th May
|Essential track maintenance (rail stress). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Lucan North
|
7th – 12h May
29th April – 4th May
|Foley’s Yard. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Malahide
|
31st January – 10th May
7th May – 27th September
|
Essential track maintenance (Overhead Cable Equipment Mast Strengthening). Use of heavy on track machines needed
|Maynooth
|
9th – 11th May
|
Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Maynooth – Ashtown
|
7th – 12th May
|
Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Mullingar
|
Weekly to 4th May
|
Essential track maintenance works near Mullingar Station Co. Westmeath. Works will take place from 21:00 to 06:00 each night respectively. Works will continue every week Tuesday night to Saturday morning until Saturday 4th May.
|Newtownforbes, Co. Longford
|
9th May
16th May
17th- 18th May
|
Essential track maintenance works. Works will take place from 21:00 to 06:00 each night respectively
|North Strand
|
10th – 12th May
|
Essential track maintenance (points repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Pearse station – Lansdowne Road
|
7th -11th May
|
Essential linear track maintenance (points maintenance). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Phoenix Park Tunnel
|
8th April – 1st June
|
Essential track maintenance (brick repairs). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Portarlington
|
29th April – 4th May
7th – 10th May
|
Essential track maintenance (points & crossings maintenance). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Essential track maintenance (rail repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Sandycove – Killiney
|
29th April – 7th May
8th May – 11th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (overhead cable renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Seapoint – Dun Laoghaire
|
7th – 11th May
29th April – 4th May
|Essential linear track maintenance (rail and overhead cable renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Shankill – Bray
|
29th April – 8th June
|Essential linear track maintenance (track renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
|Spin Bridge
|
29th April – 4th May
|Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
|Streete, Co. Westmeath
|
2nd – 3rd May
8th May
14th – 15th May
21st – 24th May
|Essential railway engineering and safety critical track maintenance works. Works will take place from 21:00 to 06:00 each night respectively
|Wexford
|
30th April – 5th May
3rd May – 4th May
|
Ardcandrisk to The Heritage Park. Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Macmine to Polehore. Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
More Like This
Rail Baltica webinar TODAY – supplier opportunities 2024
£200,000 paid out in ‘device clash’ refunds could be tip of the iceberg warns transport watchdog
Network Rail begins repairing the world-famous Glenfinnan viaduct
Related topics
Operational Performance, The Workforce, Track Construction, Track Maintenance Machinery, Track/Infrastructure Maintenance & Engineering