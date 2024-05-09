Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 2
READ NOW: Global Railway Review’s Track Insight: Digitalisation
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2024 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Strengthening Rail’s Cyber Defences in an evolving digital world | 14 June 13:30 BST
LISTEN NOW: The Right Track Podcast Series, Ep 4 – Infrastructure in India
READ NOW: Worldline: A ‘customer first’ approach can get British rail back on track
news

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail)’s night-time track works

Posted: 9 May 2024 | | No comments yet

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) have begun a series of track repairs and maintenance works across their network.

iarnrod eireann track

Iarnród Éireann is committed to providing a quality train service to the large number of DART, commuter and intercity passengers using the railway on a daily basis. In order to ensure safe delivery of these public services we have to constantly maintain and improve the track infrastructure. Most of this work is safety critical maintenance work which has to take place at night when passenger trains are not running. This work can be noisy and affect people whose homes are near the operating railway as it involves the use of on-track machines and power tools.

We endeavour to notify house owners adjacent to the railway of any planned night-time works near their homes. In the case of apartment blocks and multiple units, communication is primarily through the relevant management companies or multiple unit owners.

Night-time track works can involve:

  • Points and crossing maintenance
  • Plain line track maintenance
  • Vegetation control
  • Bridge maintenance and renewals
  • Ballasting works

Night-time track works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am.

On some occasions, emergency works have to be carried out at short notice and it is not possible to advise home owners in advance. Also, some maintenance work is linear in nature and can be spread over approximately 2km on any one night alone, making it impractical to notify all of the homes that may be affected.

For alterations and amendments to the scheduled timetable due to line improvement works please see our Upcoming Line Improvement Works page.

The following currently scheduled night-time works are in close proximity to residential areas:

Night-time Track Works Across Iarnród Éireann Network
Station / Area Date Location
Ashtown 7th – 18th May Essential track maintenance (electrical and drainage works). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Balbriggan

15th April – 4th May

7th – 18th May

 Essential track maintenance (renewal of P&C). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Bray 

29th April – 3rd May

7th – 11th May

 Essential linear track maintenance (points repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Caragh 22nd April – 18th May Essential linear track maintenance (track renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed

Carrigtwohill to Midleton 

 29th April – 31st May Works will be carried out 11.30pm – 5am each night incorporating areas along rail corridor including Ballyadam, Ballyrichard More, Waterock, Ford and Mill Road Level Crossings. Use of plant and machinery needed. 
Cherryville – Portarlington 29th April – 4th May Essential linear track maintenance (rail repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Connolly – Howth Junction

7th – 11th May

 Essential linear track maintenance (rail milling machine). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Dalkey – Shankill 7th – 11th May Essential linear track maintenance (cable containment/installation). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Donabate 7th – 11th May Essential track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
Drogheda

15th April – 28th September

 Kearney’s Yard. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
Dundalk

30th April – 4th May

 Dunleer. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
Enfield – Ashtown

29th April – 4th May

 Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Greystones

11th – 12th May

Ennis Lane. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
Howth Junction

29th April – 3rd May

 Essential linear track maintenance (points repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Howth Junction – Portmarnock

7th – 11th May

 Essential linear track maintenance (muck digging). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Kilbarrack – Howth Junction

7th – 11th May

 Essential linear track maintenance (points repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Kilcock/Maynooth

29th April – 4th May

Jackson’s Bridge/Old Bog Road/Ferran’s Crossing/Kilcock Station. Essential track maintenance (ballast maintenance). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Kildare

2nd May – 12th May

Sallins. Essential track maintenance (rail replacement). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Kildare

2nd May – 12th May

Sherlockstown. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
Kildare

4th – 5th May

11th – 12th May

Essential track maintenance (rail repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Kildare

22nd April – 25th May

Essential linear track maintenance (track renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Kildare

10th – 12th May

Cherryville. Essential track maintenance (rail stress). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Kilkenny

 

7th- 11th May

 

30th April – 4th May

 

Newrath to Dunkitt. Essential track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed

Mullinavat to Coolmeen. Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Killiney

29th April – 7th May

Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
Lansdowne Road

15th April – 11th May

Lansdowne Road Level Crossing. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.

 
Lansdowne Road – Sepentine 15th April – 11th May Essential linear track maintenance (boundary wall repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Leixlip 11th – 12th May Essential track maintenance (rail stress). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Lucan North

7th – 12h May

29th April – 4th May

 Foley’s Yard. Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
Malahide

31st January – 10th May

7th May – 27th September

Essential track maintenance (Overhead Cable Equipment Mast Strengthening). Use of heavy on track machines needed
Maynooth

 

9th – 11th May

 

Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Maynooth – Ashtown

7th – 12th May

Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Mullingar

Weekly to 4th May

Essential track maintenance works near Mullingar Station Co. Westmeath. Works will take place from 21:00 to 06:00 each night respectively. Works will continue every week Tuesday night to Saturday morning until Saturday 4th May.
Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

9th May

16th May

17th- 18th May

Essential track maintenance works. Works will take place from 21:00 to 06:00 each night respectively
North Strand

10th – 12th May

Essential track maintenance (points repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Pearse station – Lansdowne Road

7th -11th May

Essential linear track maintenance (points maintenance). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Phoenix Park Tunnel

8th April – 1st June

Essential track maintenance (brick repairs). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Portarlington

29th April – 4th May

7th – 10th May

Essential track maintenance (points & crossings maintenance). Use of heavy on track machinery needed

Essential track maintenance (rail repair). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Sandycove – Killiney

29th April – 7th May

8th May – 11th May

 Essential linear track maintenance (overhead cable renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Seapoint – Dun Laoghaire

7th – 11th May

29th April – 4th May

 Essential linear track maintenance (rail and overhead cable renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Shankill – Bray

29th April – 8th June

 Essential linear track maintenance (track renewal). Use of heavy on track machinery needed
Spin Bridge

29th April – 4th May

 Access/Egress. Loading on/off machinery. Use of heavy on track machines needed.
Streete, Co. Westmeath

2nd – 3rd May

8th May

14th – 15th May

21st – 24th May

 Essential railway engineering and safety critical track maintenance works. Works will take place from 21:00 to 06:00 each night respectively
Wexford

30th April – 5th May

3rd May – 4th May

Ardcandrisk to The Heritage Park. Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed

Macmine to Polehore. Essential linear track maintenance. Use of heavy on track machinery needed

More Like This

Rail Baltica webinar TODAY – supplier opportunities 2024

£200,000 paid out in ‘device clash’ refunds could be tip of the iceberg warns transport watchdog

Network Rail begins repairing the world-famous Glenfinnan viaduct