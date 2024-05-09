Rail Baltica webinar TODAY – supplier opportunities 2024

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Rail Baltica are hosting their webinar this afternoon, detailing the opportunities for railway suppliers in 2024.

The Rail Baltica webinar, scheduled for today, 9 May, aims to inform current and prospective suppliers and partners about procurement plans for 2024, project progress updates, and to address relevant questions from stakeholders.

Taking place from 13:00 to 17:00 (EEST) online, the “Rail Baltica Webinar: Supplier Engagement Opportunities in 2024” will feature experts from Rail Baltica project delivery organisations – the Rail Baltica joint venture RB Rail AS, and the national implementing bodies Rail Baltic Estonia, Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas and LTG Infra.

The agenda includes discussions on the global progress of the Rail Baltica Project in 2024, procurement plans for this year, preparation for large-scale construction collaboration with the market, and an update on the project’s role in sustainable development.

The event will be streamed live on various Rail Baltica global project channels, including the official website www.railbaltica.org, and social media platforms LinkedIn and Facebook. English will be the primary working language, with synchronised translations available in Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian.

Agenda

1:00 p.m. – 1:05 p.m.

Opening of the Event

Signe Nīgale, Head of Communication and International Relations Department, RB Rail AS

1:05 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.

Update on the global progress of the Rail Baltica Project in 2024

Kristīne Malnača, Head of Strategy and Economics Department, RB Rail AS

1:25 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Rail Baltica procurements in 2024

Mārtiņš Blaus, Head of Procurement, RB Rail AS

1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cooperating with the market: getting ready for large-scale construction

Kristjan Piirsalu, Director of Contracting Strategy

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Rail Baltica Project: progress update, procurement, and priorities in 2024 across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania

Vaiko Eggert, Head of Operations at Rail Baltic Estonia

Ēriks Diļevs, Interim chairman of the Board of “Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas”

Mantas Jasikonis, Program Manager at LTG Infra Rail Baltica Management

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Keynote & Panel Discussion: Role of Rail Baltica in Sustainable Development

Camille Wu, Vice President, Europe & UK, CPCS

Stefano Manzo, Transport Economist, Team Leader at RB Rail AS

Iveta Jēgere, Spatial Planning and Environmental Team Leader at RB Rail AS

Kristīne Malnača, Head of Strategy and Economics Department, RB Rail AS

Registration is required only for participants who want to receive presentation materials after the event, using the registration form provided here.