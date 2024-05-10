Perega appoints new Head of Civils

Posted: 10 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Perega has appointed a new Head of Civils, Greg Schmidt, who has had an illustrious career in major infrastructure developments.

Today, Perega, one of the UK’s leading independent structural and civil engineering firms, announces the appointment of Greg Schmidt as their new Head of Civil Engineering.

Greg took up the position in April, bringing over two decades of experience and expertise with him. Specialising in mega projects, he’s worked for some of the UK’s best-known consultancies, including transport infrastructure firm RGP and residential developer Croudace Homes.

Career highlights include work on the Karowe Diamond mine project in Botswana. Here, his considerable engineering and design skills were instrumental in the successful delivery of the site’s main access road, accommodation camp, mine offices, and the bulk infrastructure elements of the mining process.

Closer to home, he was involved with one of the largest UK rail-served logistics developments, the West Midlands Interchange project, where he managed the design team responsible for the bulk infrastructure design.

As Perega’s new Head of Civil Engineering, Greg will manage the firm’s growing civils teams across all offices, together with overseeing their diverse project portfolios. These range from flood risk management and drainage strategies to detailed earthworks cut/fill modelling and designing private and adoptable drainage, external works, and private and adoptable highways.

Based in Perega’s Guildford head office, he will work with the board of directors, as he seeks to grow Perega’s footprint within the civils and infrastructure sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Greg says, “Perega is one of the UK’s most respected engineering firms, and a fast-growing one too. The UK civils and infrastructure sector is one of the fastest growing in global construction and there are plenty of upcoming opportunities for Perega to capitalise on. Whilst the civils team is small, it’s a group of talented, highly-skilled, and agile practitioners, positioning us well to deliver complex projects and lay the groundwork to grow over the coming 12 months.

Managing Director Fraser Robb adds, “Greg is one of the most talented practitioners in the industry, having worked on an impressive portfolio of projects throughout his 22-year career. He brings a unique take on the profession with him, as well as a wealth of knowledge and skills when it comes to providing consultancy on big projects. This will be invaluable to us as we look to make deeper inroads into this particular niche. Not only that, he will also be tasked with expanding the size and skillset of the civils team, bringing on new engineers to deliver on highly-specific briefs”.