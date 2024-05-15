Rail bolt manufacturer lands King’s Award for international trade

Posted: 15 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Rail bolt manufacturer Tension Control Bolts Ltd (TCB) have landed a King’s Award for international trade.

Rail bolt manufacturer Tension Control Bolts Ltd (TCB) has been recognised by His Majesty The King.

TCB has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in the international trade category.

TCB supplies bolting assemblies for safety-critical infrastructure including rail track joints, and train and truck chassis.

The firm currently exports some 20 million bolts to over 30 countries around the world each year.

Tension Control Bolts are widely used throughout the rail network.

Primary applications include new rail bridges, bridge strengthening, track joints / permanent way, temporary works, signal gantries and overhead line electrification (OLE).

Tension Control Bolts Ltd have the Railway Industry Supplier Qualification Scheme (RISQS) accreditation and we are also accredited for rail station regeneration, station carparks, and stairwells and approved for use by Transport for London (TfL).

The firm’s environmentally friendly coating called Greenkote® is longer lasting, harder wearing and more cost effective than conventional types of Zinc coating.

Greenkote® is approved by international motor manufacturers including General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, VW, and Audi.

TCB Managing Director Tim Stokes said: “We are thrilled to be recognised by His Majesty the King for our contribution to UK exports.

“We are a great trading nation. The UK is home to so many manufacturing companies shipping their goods to major infrastructure projects around the world. This is something as a country we should be incredibly proud of.

“I’d like to pay tribute to our dedicated staff who put in long hours to produce some of the most advanced bolts available on the market today.”