Mott MacDonald re-appoints Professor Glenn Lyons as Chair of Future Mobility

0 SHARES

Posted: 2 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Mott MacDonald has reappointed Professor Glenn Lyons as Chair of Future Mobility, extending his tenure through 2027 and supporting his presidency of the Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation for 2024/25.

Credit: Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald has announced that it is re-appointing Professor Glenn Lyons as Chair of Future Mobility. This move ensures that the company remains at the forefront of the rapidly changing transport landscape.

Professor Lyons’ reappointment comes on the heels of his recent election as the President of the Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT) for the 2024/25 term. Concurrently, Mott MacDonald continues to support his position at the University of the West of England Bristol (UWE Bristol), where he has served as the Mott MacDonald Professor of Future Mobility since January 2018. His tenure has now been extended through to the end of 2027.

Graeme Smith, Divisional General Manager for Transport & Mobility Solutions at Mott MacDonald, said: “Glenn’s continued leadership ensures we can support clients in understanding and responding to the developing mobility landscape, shaped by emerging technological possibilities and evolving societal needs and preferences.”

Since joining Mott MacDonald, Professor Lyons has played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a leader in transport planning, with significant contributions in areas such as decide and provide, vision-led planning, and triple access planning. His notable achievements include the development of the Future Uncertainty Toolkit for Understanding and Responding to an Evolving Society (FUTURES) in collaboration with UWE Bristol, pioneering initiatives under the Department for Transport’s Futures Programme, and authoring the industry-leading Triple Access Planning Handbook for Practitioners.

Over the next year, Professor Lyons will balance his roles at Mott MacDonald and UWE Bristol with his leadership at CIHT. In his inaugural speech as CIHT president, he highlighted the importance of sustainability, professional development and inclusivity. Under his leadership, CIHT aims to focus on climate action, equality, diversity and professionalism, with an ambitious programme that includes technical outputs, research projects, thought leadership articles, events, and increased political influence.

Professor Lyons said: “I am delighted to continue this important journey with Mott MacDonald as we all grapple with providing appropriate stewardship over the future of transport and society. Combining that work with my presidency of CIHT is a honour and allows me to continue to focus upon issues that are dear to me.”