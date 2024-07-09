ÖBB Rail Cargo Group unveils TransFLEX for enhanced rail freight flexibility

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has introduced TransFLEX, a new product offering tailored, flexible rail freight solutions for ad-hoc and multimodal transport needs.

Credit: ÖBB Rail Cargo Group

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has announced that it has introduced TransFLEX, a new product designed to provide greater flexibility in rail freight transport. This tailored solution is aimed at meeting individual customer needs with optimal order flexibility, aligning with the company’s motto: “Your Spot Transport on Rail.”

TransFLEX expands RCG’s existing TransFER connections and offers bespoke transport options. Customers using TransFLEX will benefit from increased flexibility in scheduling, quantity and route options. This new service supports ad-hoc and spot transports, as well as multimodal solutions that include first and last mile trucking and value-added services.

Christoph Grasl, RCG Board Member, said: “As the sustainable logistical backbone of the European economy, we are responding to our customers’ requests to expand our product portfolio.”

The TransFLEX pilot project launched in Germany in September 2022 with two locomotives, aimed at providing a flexible, on-demand solution in a fluctuating market. The project has since expanded, now featuring 15 locomotives. In 2023 alone, TransFLEX facilitated approximately 2,300 connections, transporting 2.45 million tonnes of freight and covering 1.28 million kilometres by rail. Initially serving the chemical and mineral oil industries within Germany and Austria, there are plans to extend the service to other sectors.

The official launch of TransFLEX had been marked by a ceremony at Cologne Central Station, featuring a specially branded locomotive. The event had been attended by numerous customers, partners and members of the press. Notable attendees included RCG Board Member Christoph Grasl, Rail Cargo Logistics – Germany Managing Director Cenk Seringölge and MEV CEO Thorsten Dieter.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group is a prominent rail logistics provider in Europe, operating 24/7 across 18 countries, connecting people, businesses and markets from the first- to last-mile. With a dedicated team of 5,912 logistics professionals, RCG manages 419,000 trains annually, transporting over 78 million net tonnes of freight each year. The group’s operations are managed by Rail Cargo Austria AG.