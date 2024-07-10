ScotRail introduces temporary timetable amid ongoing pay dispute

Posted: 10 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

ScotRail has introduced a temporary timetable to improve service reliability amid reduced driver availability and ongoing pay disputes with trade unions.

ScotRail has announced that it has implemented a temporary timetable to ensure greater certainty and reliability for its customers. This decision comes in response to the reduced availability of train drivers for overtime or rest day working, following the drivers’ union ASLEF’s recommendation for a ballot on industrial action over pay.

ScotRail has been engaged in pay negotiations with rail trade unions ASLEF, RMT, TSSA and Unite. Despite a formal pay offer aligned with the Scottish Government’s public sector pay policy made on 5 July 2024, all four unions rejected the proposal. To mitigate the impact, ScotRail is recruiting 160 new drivers annually, the highest level to date. However, rest day working and overtime remain essential to maintaining the regular timetable, a practice common across Britain’s railway operators.

The temporary timetable aims to prevent late-notice cancellations by reducing the overall number of services. From Monday to Saturday, ScotRail will run approximately 1,660 services daily, nearly 200 more than during similar disruptions in 2022. This adjustment will provide over 515,000 seats each day, accommodating nearly double the current passenger journeys.

While the first and last train times on more than half of all routes remain unchanged, peak period services will be reduced. For instance, peak time services that usually run four times per hour will decrease to half-hourly, matching off-peak frequencies.

Customers can view the temporary timetable and are advised to check their journeys using the ScotRail website or app, which will be updated by 22:00 this evening. Weekend timetables will be available by Thursday evening. ScotRail is also preparing to support major upcoming events, including The Open at Royal Troon, and will provide updates shortly.

Affected customers can claim refunds for pre-booked journeys without additional fees or use their tickets for travel on alternative services or within two days before or after the planned journey.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We are very sorry to customers for the disruption to services. We know that customers want certainty and reliability, which is why we are introducing a temporary timetable, in place of late-notice cancellations. We are operating services which the vast majority of customers use and are still using all the available trains in our fleet so customers can continue to travel. We want to resolve the pay dispute with the trade unions and remain fully committed to further discussions.”