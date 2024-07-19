National Express West Midlands apprentices win at national competition

Posted: 19 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Neave Sproson and Thomas Moore, apprentices for National Express West Midlands, excelled at the IRTE Bus and Coach Skills Challenge, earning top awards for their exceptional mechanical and electrical skills.

Credit: National Express West Midlands

Neave Sproson, a Mechanical and Electrical Apprentice for National Express West Midlands, has been named best Electric Driveline Apprentice at the national IRTE Bus and Coach Skills Challenge competition. The awards ceremony took place on 11 July 2024.

Neave, 20, from Northfield, Birmingham, received the best Electric Driveline Apprentice trophy and the prestigious Judge’s Choice award. She was also runner-up in the Electrical Apprentice category. The competition, held in June 2024, featured over 60 qualified and apprentice engineers from across the bus and coach industry. Neave excelled by demonstrating her mechanical and electrical skills.

Reflecting on her win, Neave said, “It was a mix of emotions. From taking part and feeling very nervous to hearing my name being called out to say I’d won is a feeling like no other. I feel really proud of my achievements, and I wouldn’t be standing here today with these trophies if it wasn’t for my colleagues at the West Bromwich and Birmingham Central depots, and also South and City College as they’ve all trained me and given me the skills to succeed.”

Craig Perkins, Engineering Apprenticeship Manager for National Express West Midlands, said: “Neave always stood out for us. She has a big personality and is always willing to tackle any tasks head on. She applied for her apprenticeship with us in 2021 and started her career in our West Bromwich depot. For her second year, Neave moved to our Birmingham Central depot and really pushed herself to get even better. In her third year, she went back to West Bromwich where she excelled and now is an integral part of the team.”

In addition to Neave’s success, Thomas Moore, a 20-year-old Bodymaker Apprentice from Bushbury, Wolverhampton, also shone at the IRTE Skills Challenge. Thomas won the award for best Apprentice Bodymaker. His tasks included repairing a dent in a wing panel and performing a three-hour welding task.

Thomas said: “I didn’t think I had a chance of winning – especially as I am a first-year apprentice! I took part for the experience, hoping it would help me next year. To win is an unimaginable feeling.”

Emma Thompson MSOE, Designate Executive Director at the Society of Operations Engineers, congratulated all participants, stating, “The level of skill and passion on display was awe inspiring. The National Express West Midlands training team and managers are doing an amazing job at nurturing wonderful talent.”