Widespread IT issues impact train services across UK

Posted: 19 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

A global IT disruption is causing significant delays and cancellations across multiple train operators, with some services unable to access real-time information and driver diagrams.

Credit: Southern

The National Rail Enquiries website has announced that a global IT disruption is currently affecting various sectors, including the railway industry. This widespread issue has led to disruptions across multiple train operators, with some services experiencing alterations or cancellations.

The following train operators are experiencing service interruptions due to the IT issues:

Gatwick Express

Great Northern

Southern

Thameslink.

Due to these disruptions, some train operators are unable to access essential driver diagrams, which may result in short-notice cancellations and delays. Real-time customer information systems are also impacted.

The following train services are operating as scheduled: CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Elizabeth line, Greater Anglia, LNER, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, ScotRail, Southeastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.

For those traveling with Great Northern, Thameslink, Southern, or Gatwick Express, alternative travel options are available at no additional cost:

South Western Railway: Travel between Dorking and London Waterloo

Southeastern: All services between London and Kent

London Underground: Across all zones

London Buses: Across London, including routes towards Sevenoaks

LNER: Between London Kings Cross and Peterborough/Stevenage

Docklands Light Railway: Across all routes.

Passengers are encouraged to check their journey details regularly. You can use the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner to stay updated on service status. If customers experience a delay or disruption today, they may be eligible for compensation. Keep your train ticket and document your journey, as these will be necessary to support any claims.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Customers have been advised to monitor travel advisories and check their journey before departure.

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group said: “Train operators have been affected by ongoing global IT issues which may result in some short notice service changes and cancellations, also impacting real-time information screens and services at stations. We are sorry for any customers experiencing disruption to their journeys today; staff are working hard to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

“Most trains are still running across the country and rail staff will be able to provide the latest information to customers in person. You can also visit the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest updates.”